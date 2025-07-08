3 Last-minute surprises Tony Khan could pull off at the last AEW Dynamite before All In 2025

AEW is only a few days away from its upcoming stadium show, All In Texas. The event is set to be the Tony Khan-led promotion's most-attended show in North America yet, recently surpassing Grand Slam 2021 in terms of ticket sales.

Before that, All Elite Wrestling will make one more stop in Garland, Texas, for the go-home editions of Dynamite and Collision. Although the full card for the show has not been announced yet, the Wednesday-night program is likely to advance the promotion's ongoing storylines, and as such, could stage a few unexpected moments to generate more hype for All In.

Let us consider three such surprises that Tony Khan and Co. could have planned for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#1: Wheeler Yuta could pin AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe

This past April, The Opps unseated The Death Riders for the World Trios Championship. The team of Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs has also had Hangman Adam Page's back en route to the latter's World Championship match against Jon Moxley at All In Texas. Although one of their teammates, PAC, is currently sidelined due to injury, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta recently issued a challenge to The Opps for a trios title match.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Yuta will battle Samoa Joe one-on-one. While the bout is most likely to end with The Samoan Submission Machine picking up the win, Tony Khan could execute a surprise turn of events and have the former ROH Pure Champion pin Joe with his seat-belt cover or the Busaiku Knee, after interference from his Death Riders stablemates. Such a victory over a former World Champion would greatly legitimize Wheeler ahead of the potentially imminent rematch between the two teams.

#2: Mistico might return to AEW Dynamite to retaliate against MJF

MJF not only humiliated Mistico at Grand Slam Mexico with a DQ loss and unmasking the CMLL legend, but he also ambushed the luchador later at MLW Summer of the Beasts. Friedman is also poised to enter the All In Texas Casino Gauntlet Match in the #2 spot, and this week on AEW Dynamite, he is scheduled to have a face-to-face talk with the #1 entrant, Mark Briscoe, with whom he has exchanged barbs recently.

The Salt of the Earth's conversation with The Sussex County Chicken is likely to break down into fisticuffs, which could lead to the former ROH World Champion ending up on the receiving end of a Hurt Syndicate beatdown. At this point, Mistico, who was in action on the 100th episode of Collision and who may also compete in the Casino Gauntlet Match, could return to the Wednesday-night show and make the save for Briscoe.

#3: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley could pin Hangman Page

On the 300th episode of Dynamite, Adam Page reiterated his goal of freeing the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley's briefcase. Pointing out that The One True King's allies, including The Death Riders and now The Young Bucks, are certain to intervene in their All In Texas title bout, The Cowboy defiantly invited the heel coalition to try and foil his mission, and challenged Mox to modify their showdown into a Texas Death Match.

The new stipulation has since been made official, and this week on AEW Dynamite, The Purveyor of Violence will team up with his Emissary, Claudio Castagnoli, and with The Bucks to take on Page, Will Ospreay, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs. The "All-Star" tag bout could end with Moxley pinning The Hangman to secure the win for his team.

Such a finish would frame Page as the inarguable underdog heading into All In, and might make his eventual crowning moment (assuming he dethrones Mox) sweeter.

