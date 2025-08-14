3 Major names who found love in AEW

AEW is the second biggest wrestling promotion in North America. Its current roster consists of several popular names. Furthermore, it is preparing to host Forbidden Door 2025 later this month. This pay-per-view will take place at The O2 in London, England.All Elite Wrestling is not just a place &quot;where the best wrestle.&quot; It is also where multiple names have found love. Fans adore wrestling couples, and the Jacksonville-based company has many of them. Interestingly, some of these names have also held titles and are on the path to becoming massive stars.Here are three major AEW stars who found love in the Tony Khan-led company:#3. Julia Hart and Lee JohnsonJulia Hart is a member of The Triangle of Madness along with Skye Blue and Thekla. She is also a former AEW TBS Champion and is married to fellow All Elite Wrestling star Lee Johnson. Johnson predominantly performs for All Elite Wrestling's sister promotion, Ring of Honor.Hart and Johnson reportedly fell in love a few years ago. They got married on October 13, 2023. In an interview with Ruthless Talk last year, Johnson revealed that his wife was his pillar and she regularly helped him with promo work.&quot;We [myself &amp; Julia Hart] have mixed it up a few times (…) She’s amazing at promos. So my wife has helped me a lot with promo work and things like that. You take from that. She’s just amazing.&quot; [H/T: Post Wrestling]#2. Sammy Guevara and Tay MeloSammy Guevara and Tay Melo are one of the most adorable couples in AEW. The duo reportedly began dating in November 2021 and tied the knot on August 6, 2022. In November 2023, Melo gave birth to their daughter, Luna.A few months ago, The Spanish God shared a touching message on X. He revealed the exact moment he knew the former WWE star was the one for him.&quot;One night after a show, right before we got married, I was asked how did I know that Tay was the one. And the answer was easy. 'If I could be anywhere in the world, it would be next to her.' I’m so happy I’ve gotten to be next to you as we traveled the world, or beat people up in the ring, or watching you go Super Saiyan Tay as you gave birth to Luna,&quot; Guevara wrote.Guevara is a three-time AEW TNT Champion. He is also the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion with Dustin Rhodes.#1. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and The Beast Mortos View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTo the shock of many, a few weeks ago, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and The Beast Mortos made their relationship public. They are the newest couple on this list, and fans adore their chemistry and social media posts.While it is quite unlikely, some fans want them to have a storyline on Dynamite. It will also be interesting if the former Sasha Banks joins La Facción Ingobernable.