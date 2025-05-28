3 Mariah May replacements in AEW if she joins WWE

AEW star Mariah May's ceiling is limitless. In 2024, she won the Women's World Title by defeating Toni Storm at All In. Although her reign was brief, she managed to make a lasting impact in the professional wrestling business.

May has not been seen on AEW TV since she lost to Storm at Revolution 2025. Reports suggest that her contract with the company will expire this year, and she is expected to join WWE. While The Glamour has not openly said that she is joining the Stamford-based promotion, her long-time fans are aware that she grew up watching World Wrestling Entertainment.

If the Woman from Hell joins WWE, Tony Khan need not be worried. There are worthy replacements, and if the AEW president signs some of them, it will certainly pay off. Here are four such names.

#3. Cora Jade

Cora Jade was released by WWE following WrestleMania 41. Her departure from the company was shocking because it was believed that the sports wrestling juggernaut had massive plans for her.

Nevertheless, she is just 24, so she still has a lot of time to rebuild her wrestling career. In fact, according to numerous fans, she'd fit well in AEW.

If Mariah May leaves All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan must not waste any time hiring her. Both women have similar personalities and in-ring styles. With proper booking, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion could become a huge name in the wrestling industry.

Interestingly, Jade has wrestled a few times in the Jacksonville-based company under the name Elayna Black.

#2. Thekla would be an upgrade from Mariah May

Austrian professional wrestler Thekla is supremely talented. She has spent the majority of her career in Japan, where she wrestled for promotions such as Ice Ribbon and World Wonder Ring Stardom. She was quite successful in the former.

However, in Stardom, she became a massive star. She held the Goddess of Stardom Championship once, the Artist of Stardom Championship once, and is a former SWA World Champion.

She is currently a free agent, and there is a strong possibility that Tony Khan has already signed her. Thekla is slightly more experienced than Mariah May and has won more accolades. So it can be said that acquiring her would be an upgrade from the former AEW Women's World Champion.

#1. Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai's release from WWE was quite unexpected. She was quite popular among fans, and it was widely believed that she would one day hold the Women's World Championship.

However, since her time in the Stamford-based company is over, it might be wise for AEW to sign her.

There is no doubt that Kai is a brilliant in-ring worker. She is slightly better than Mariah May and would fit in All Elite Wrestling like a glove. Furthermore, she is a multiple-time tag team champion in WWE and had an impressive run with Damage CTRL. Her success in the Jacksonville-based company is almost a guarantee.

