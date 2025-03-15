3 matches Chris Jericho should have never won in AEW

The reigning ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho, is undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. Currently 54, he has been a top guy since the 1990s. Before joining AEW in 2019, Jericho had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE. He is a six-time WWE World Champion, nine-time Intercontinental Champion, Triple Crown Champion, and more.

Jericho received a massive push when he joined All Elite Wrestling, becoming the inaugural AEW World Champion. The Ocho then formed the Inner Circle faction with Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara. He currently leads The Learning Tree faction alongside Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

The veteran is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets and is still a main event performer.

Even though Jericho has enjoyed immense success in AEW, there have been controversies. Throughout his run, he has won numerous matches. But many fans believe that some of his bouts should have ended in his defeat.

Here are three such examples.

#3. Hangman Adam Page should have beaten Chris Jericho to become the inaugural AEW World Champion

The first-ever AEW World Championship match took place at All Out 2019. This bout was contested between Hangman Adam Page and Chris Jericho. Fans all over the world had their eyes on this showdown because its build-up was elaborate and well thought out.

Both men had equal momentum going into the pay-per-view, but the 54-year-old triumphed.

Having Jericho become AEW's first-ever world champion was a good business decision. However, had Hangman become the inaugural title holder, fans worldwide would have been stunned.

It was easy to predict the winner of this match, and Tony Khan simply played it safe. Y2J could have put the 33-year-old over, which meant the first-ever world champion would have been a wrestler with no WWE history.

#2. Keith Lee lost some credibility after losing to Jericho

On AEW Dynamite #184, Jericho locked horns with former AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee. Lee made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022. A man with such talent and charisma should have easily picked up victories. However, this match ended with Chris Jericho pinning the 40-year-old after the latter was attacked by his then-rival, Swerve Strickland.

The Limitless putting over The Ocho was completely unnecessary. Even after Strickland's attack, Lee could have won if Tony Khan wanted him to. Instead, he was made to look weak because Jericho easily pinned him.

The company had a brilliant opportunity to showcase the former NXT star's resilience and never-give-up attitude. However, they failed to capitalize on it.

#1. Jericho should have put MJF over

The Chris Jericho-MJF rivalry was one of the best feuds in AEW History. The only problem: Jericho went over The Salt of the Earth. At All Out 2021, the veteran defeated Friedman, and by doing so, he prevented his storyline retirement.

MJF should have won this feud because veterans are supposed to help create new stars by making them look strong in the ring. Although this defeat did not severely affect the 29-year-old's momentum, ending this feud with Chris Jericho's victory raised many eyebrows.

The future Hall of Famer has now built a reputation as somebody who never wants to leave the limelight and overshadow younger talent.

