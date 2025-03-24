3 Matches for Saraya before her AEW contract expires

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya spearheaded the women's revolution in the world of professional wrestling. She was one of the earliest trailblazers in the women's division in WWE, paving the way for significant opportunities for women.

Her WWE run as a wrestler came to a halt in 2018 when the 32-year-old was forced to retire from active competition due to her neck issues. She remained in the company for the next four years and later debuted in AEW in September 2022.

Saraya has delivered spectacular in-ring matches in Tony Khan's company and has even reigned as the AEW Women's World Champion. However, she has been off television since October 2024. Moreover, the former Anti-Diva recently revealed that she would take a break from pro wrestling to focus on her outside projects once her current deal with the Jacksonville-based company expired. Her contract is reportedly set to expire in September this year.

Here are three potential opponents for the erstwhile Paige before her AEW contract expires:

#3. Reigning AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm

Saraya and Toni Storm were aligned as part of The Outcasts faction before the latter was ousted in September 2023.

Toni Storm has since risen to become a main-event player as The Timeless Superstar. The reigning AEW Women's World Champion is now one of the top stars in Tony Khan's company.

Saraya has not competed in a singles match against this version of Toni Storm. So before she leaves the company, the former WWE star should have a classic dance in the ring at a major AEW event.

#2. Britt Baker

Britt Baker is an AEW Original. However, like Saraya, she has also been absent from the land of All Elite Wrestling for several months now. The D.M.D. last appeared on the November 13, 2024, edition of Dynamite. Moreover, signs point toward her departure from the company due to her alleged real-life issues with many members of the locker room.

Should Britt Baker return to the company at the same time as Saraya, Tony Khan should book one last match between the two top stars. They had a memorable encounter at the 2022 edition of Full Gear, where the erstwhile Anti-Diva defeated The Doctor. Fans will love to witness a rematch between the former Women's World Champions before the erstwhile Paige departs the Jacksonville-based company.

#1. Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has risen to the top of the mountain in her first year in All Elite Wrestling. The CEO became the TBS Champion in her debut match for the company at Double or Nothing 2024 and has since remained undefeated. However, that winning streak could be snapped by Saraya in the future. For those unaware, the former WWE Superstars have a shared past.

During a WWE live event in December 2017, Saraya's pre-existing neck injury got aggravated after she took a kick from the erstwhile Sasha Banks, putting her on the bench for the next four years. Wanting to seek revenge before she leaves the Jacksonville-based company, Saraya may go after The CEO after returning from her current hiatus, eventually leading to a blockbuster showdown at a major PPV.

It will be interesting to see if the English pro wrestler returns to Tony Khan's company in the coming weeks.

