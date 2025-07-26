3 Mistakes AEW should not make in Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley World Title rematch on Dynamite

  • home icon
By Karan Raj
Published Jul 26, 2025 17:44 GMT
Hangman Page will defend AEW World Title against Moxley at Dynamite next week [Image from AEW's X/Twitter]

Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley are set for a rematch for the AEW World Championship. But this time, it will be a traditional one-on-one contest with everyone but the referee banned from the ringside.

The two stars will collide for the title at Dynamite next week. The bout was confirmed by AEW shortly after Hangman challenged the Purveyor of Violence in the closing moments of this week's Wednesday Night show, before he mentioned the conditions their bout would be subject to.

As the Jacksonville-based promotion builds towards its next big show, Forbidden Door, the outcome of this rematch becomes hugely important as it shapes the future of its two biggest stars and its premier title. Keeping that in mind, Tony Khan must be cerebral in his decision-making when it comes to this bout.

So let's look at three mistakes AEW should avoid making in the Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley rematch for the World Title on next week's Dynamite.

#1. Jon Moxley must not win

For the last ten months, Moxley and his group of soldiers, the Death Riders, dominated AEW. That reign of terror seemingly ended when The One True King lost the World Title at All In to Hangman Page. Now, the feud between Moxley and the Anxious Millennial Cowboy looks to be on its last legs and must end at Dynamite next week with Jon Moxley's loss.

If the Purveyor of Violence wins the title back, AEW may risk falling back into the realm of predictability, a major critique during Moxley's reign as champion. Moreover, the Death Riders have lost momentum and look like they are on the verge of disbanding, so their leader regaining the title would make little sense.

The World Title picture calls for fresher storylines and new challengers, centered around a face champion, and that is why Tony Khan must ensure that Hangman Page retains at Dynamite next week.

#2. Hangman Page must pin Jon Moxley

On next week's Dynamite, fans can expect a clean one-on-one contest between Page and Moxley for the AEW World Title. However, Tony Khan must also ensure that his champion wins the contest by pinning Jon Moxley.

At All In, Hangman Page defeated Moxley but was aided by Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and Swerve Strickland. This was to counter the Death Riders and the Young Bucks, who interfered on behalf of Mox. The ending of the match saw Page submit the Purveyor of Violence by choking him out using a steel chain.

While such a finish made sense for a Texas Deathmatch, their rematch at Dynamite calls for a different ending. According to the set conditions, there will be no outside interference, so fans can expect a traditional wrestling match between the two stars.

Tony Khan must ensure that he books Hangman strongly by making him pin Moxley fair and square, thereby showcasing the strength of his champion.

#1. MJF must not cash in his AEW Championship contract

One fact that cannot be ignored is that MJF, with his World Championship contract, remains the only wildcard ahead of the Hangman vs. Moxley rematch at Dynamite next week. However, if AEW decides to book his cash-in at Dynamite, the decision could come across as premature.

The Salt of the Earth is currently dealing with recent issues in his relationship with the Hurt Syndicate, where Bobby Lashley wants him to leave the group, while Friedman claimed that he didn't need Lashley to regain his title.

Amid this, throwing MJF into the World Title mix could make things complicated. AEW should wait for the most opportune time for Friedman's contract cash-in, which could potentially present itself after he sorts things out with the Syndicate.

