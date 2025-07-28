3 mistakes Tony Khan must avoid making in AEW ahead of Forbidden Door 2025 

AEW is currently gearing up for Forbidden Door 2025. This annual pay-per-view is one of a kind because anybody who is not signed to the Jacksonville-based company might show up. Furthermore, it will take place at the iconic O2 Arena in London, England. AEW Forbidden Door 2025 has the potential to be a flawless pay-per-view. The company's roster is stacked, and several storylines have reached satisfying conclusions. They are having a great year, and they need to carry on this strong momentum to stay in competition with rival promotion, WWE. Tony Khan and his team probably have many things planned. However, a few mistakes leading up to the event could completely derail them. Here are 4 mistakes Tony Khan must avoid making in AEW ahead of Forbidden Door 2025. #3. Jon Moxley should not enter the pay-per-view as the AEW World Champion View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJon Moxley's infamous AEW World Title reign finally came to an end at All In 2025. He was defeated by &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page in an unforgettable Texas Death match. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's world title run has had a strong start. However, there is a chance that Moxley will regain the belt in their match this week. Tony Khan must not book the former Dean Ambrose to become AEW World Champion again on Dynamite. Not only do fans need a break from him, but Hangman will lose a lot of credibility if he drops the title this early. Hopefully, Moxley will put Hangman over once again, and the latter will enter Forbidden Door as world champion. #2. Mercedes Mone must not return before Forbidden Door View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt All In 2025, Mercedes Mone unsuccessfully challenged &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. She has not featured on Dynamite or Collision since. However, this might be a good thing. Since The CEO made her All Elite Wrestling debut, Tony Khan has booked her strongly. Apart from the above match, she has never been defeated in singles competition. Even though she has millions of fans worldwide, some are unhappy that she wins every time she enters the squared circle. Her being absent from weekly programming might be a good idea. After all, absence makes the heart grow fonder. Even if the TBS Champion is away for a long time, fans can't forget her. Her legacy is simply too historic. #1. Don't wait for Forbidden Door to bring back Kenny Omega View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKenny Omega is the heart and soul of All Elite Wrestling. He's a former AEW World Champion, a former AEW International Champion, a former AEW World Tag Team Champion, and a two-time AEW World Trios Champion. Fans worldwide adore him, and he is deeply missed every time he goes inactive. Hopefully, Tony Khan will bring back The Cleaner before Forbidden Door. He could begin a fresh rivalry and start rebuilding momentum to become champion in the company again. He also better have a match at the upcoming pay-per-view because he is undoubtedly a modern-day great. Only time will tell what the future holds for the Canadian star.