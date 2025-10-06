Former NXT Champion Andrade returned to AEW last week. He showed up in a mask and brutally attacked Kenny Omega. Furthermore, he joined The Don Callis Family. This faction, including the Mexican star and Don Callis, now consists of a staggering fourteen members.

El Idolo's first All Elite Wrestling run was average. Even though Tony Khan regularly booked him in matches, he failed to win a title. Nevertheless, this stint was not as bad as his second time in WWE. Triple H was unable to unleash his full potential. The 35-year-old was treated like an afterthought, and it is unlikely that he will ever work for The Game again.

Tony Khan has the opportunity to turn Andrade's current AEW stint glorious. The former WWE star is a modern-day great, and with the right storyline, he could become a major name in the company. However, Khan must avoid a few mistakes.

Here are 3 mistakes Tony Khan must not make with Andrade following his AEW return.

#3. Andrade should not lose against Kenny Omega in a potential match at AEW WrestleDream

Since Andrade attacked Kenny Omega last week, there is a strong possibility that they will lock horns soon. The company is currently preparing for WrestleDream 2025, and this pay-per-view seems like the perfect opportunity for Tony Khan to book their match. If Khan makes Andrade vs. Omega official, the AEW President must make sure The Cleaner puts the former NXT Champion over.

For All Elite Wrestling fans to treat El Idolo as a serious threat, he needs to win his first match back. Omega is one of the biggest names in the company, and it means something to defeat him. If The Best Bout Machine somehow still wins, the former WWE star will certainly lose credibility.

#2. Should not break away from The Don Callis Family

Whatever Don Callis touches turns to gold. The Don Callis Family consists of high-profile names such as Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, and more. Andrade joined this faction following his attack on Omega, and it seems like this alliance is going to achieve immense success.

Callis and the former WWE star have the potential to become the best thing in the company. Tony Khan better not end this alliance anytime soon. He has taken the right booking decision by uniting the two juggernauts, and this partnership better last for a long time. Under Callis' tutelage, Andrade could someday become the AEW World Champion.

#1. Andrade shouldn't stay titleless for too long

Andrade currently has a lot of momentum. Hopefully, he will win a title in AEW soon. If the former La Sombra goes too long without a title reign, fans might start criticizing Khan. The 35-year-old is a modern-day great, and he deserves to win titles wherever he wrestles. He has never held gold in All Elite Wrestling, and his first title run could be memorable.

The Unified Championship or the TNT Championship are perfect titles for Andrade right now. However, to win them, he must dethrone his Don Callis Family teammates, Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher.

