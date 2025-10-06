Tony Khan to sign 4-time WWE champion and immediately add him to The Hurt Syndicate? Looking at the chances

AEW is currently home to a number of ex-WWE names, some of whom crossed over at the time of the company's foundation, while several others have joined over the past several years. MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley were three such former WWE wrestlers who debuted in AEW last year, and have quickly established themselves as one of the promotion's top acts. However, the faction has seemingly found itself in need of a new member as of late, which could lead to Cedric Alexander signing on with All Elite Wrestling and joining The Hurt Syndicate.

Despite starting off their run as the AEW World Tag Team Champions quite dominantly, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley ended up losing the belts at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 due to the interference of Ricochet and The Gates of Agony. After retaliating against the heel unit by costing them their World Trios Title match against The Opps, the erstwhile Hurt Business put themselves on a collision course against The Demand, as the villainous team are called. The two sides clashed at All Out : Toronto, and The Future of Flight scored the win for his team by pinning MVP.

Last week, on the Sixth Anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, The Ballin' Superstar took responsibility for losing at the PPV, and admitted that he was no longer the wrestler he used to be. Regardless, the former WWE US Champion proceeded to challenge Ricochet and GOA to face The Hurt Syndicate at Dynamite : Title Tuesday in a no-DQ Street Fight - a bout that has since been made official. No matter which team wins the match, The Demand could take out MVP afterwards to deal a huge blow to the fan-favorite stable. This could then prompt The Syndicate to bring in an old member in the form of Cedric Alexander.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Last week, @FightfulSelect had learned that Cedric Alexander was under contract with TNA. ​ We've since learned that contract is set expire next week, but that TNA would like to retain him.

Recent reports have indicated that the former multi-time WWE champion's contract with TNA is set to expire later this month. Queen City's Favorite Son would not only be a great fit for AEW's locker-room as a performer, his history with The Hurt Business (a stable he was a part of for almost three years) makes him a valuable potential acquisition. Tony Khan could bring in Alexander as the newest addition to The Hurt Syndicate, and book him to compete alongside Benjamin and Lashley so as to allow MVP to transition to a more consistently non-wrestling role.

MVP's recent remarks on AEW bringng in ex-WWE superstar Cedric Alexander

For several months now, the AEW viewing audience has been speculating on the prospective debut of Cedric Alexander as the newest business partner of The Hurt Syndicate. During a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, MVP addressed the subject once again and reiterated that his faction would gladly include the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion in their ranks - however, he emphasized that the decision to bring him in lay with AEW head honcho Tony Khan.

“We would absolutely love to have Cedric, but we don’t do the hiring, and that’s a Tony Khan question." [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen what lies next for Cedric Alexander in his pro-wrestling journey.

