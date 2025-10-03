3 stars Andrade could attack next after Kenny Omega

A few weeks ago, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that Andrade was released from his WWE contract. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about his future in the business. This week at AEW Dynamite, Andrade shocked the world when he showed up and attacked Kenny Omega. Following this, he shook hands with Don Callis, thereby confirming that he is now part of The Don Callis Family. Following this assault, he shared a hit list on social media that contained three names. Only Omega's name was revealed, while the other three men's names were blacked out.It looks like the former WWE star has decided who he is going to target in the future. Hence, let's take a look at three stars he could attack after Kenny Omega.#3. Will OspreayWhile Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega are known for being great rivals, the one thing they have in common is their hatred for Don Callis. Ospreay was first part of Callis' faction. However, things took a turn for the worse when the Aerial Assassin wanted out of the group.For several months, Ospreay found himself feuding with The Don Callis Family. Ospreay even had to team with Omega to take on The Don Callis Family at Grand Slam Australia earlier this year.Therefore, the former WWE star could've added the Aerial Assassin to his hit list. If he takes out Ospreay, then he could also establish himself as a top star in AEW.#2. Jon MoxleyFor the past year, the Death Riders have proven to be a dominant faction in AEW. Anyone who has stepped in the group's way has paid the price with their blood. On the other hand, The Don Callis Family has been growing in numbers over the past few months. Therefore, it's only a matter of time before these two factions collide to determine which is the more dominant group in All Elite Wrestling. Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Jon Moxley's name in Andrade's hit list, especially if Don Callis' faction is planning a massive takeover.#1. Andrade could target MJF after their online feudAfter Andrade was released from his WWE contract, MJF posted on social media that they should hang out. The former WWE star responded with a challenge for a match. Things between them escalated quickly after El Idolo told Maxwell to be careful in Mexico.Friedman responded by referencing Andrade's shoot fight with Sammy Guevara and his real-life divorce with Charlotte Flair. Therefore, Maxwell's name could very well be at the top of El Idolo's hit list.It will be interesting to see who will be the next person on his hit list to get attacked.