3 non-Death Riders stars who can help Jon Moxley at AEW All In

The Death Riders have been terrorising AEW since last year. Their leader, Jon Moxley, is the reigning AEW World Champion, and he will defend his title against "Hangman" Adam Page at All In 2025. Fans worldwide want Hangman to dethrone the former Dean Ambrose so that order can return to the company.

The Hangman vs. Moxley bout at All In is going to be a Texas Deathmatch. The latter's allies Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Pac (currently out of action) will probably interfere to help their leader. However, if that happens, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata will come to Page's aid because they despise the above group. The Purveyor of Violence might come prepared for this scenario. A non-Death Riders member might show up at All In to help the former WWE star.

Here are three names who might come to rescue Jon Moxley.

#3. Kris Statlander might help the Death Riders' leader at All In

AEW star Kris Statlander is a rare talent. Tony Khan has immense faith in her, and hopefully, she will become Women's World Champion someday. A few days back, she defeated Athena, Willow Nightingale, and Thunder Rosa in a four-way match on Dynamite. By doing so, she has qualified for the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In. Interestingly, she might do something shocking at the upcoming pay-per-view.

At All In 2025, former TBS Champion Kris Statlander might come to help Jon Moxley defeat Hangman. On a recent Collision episode, the former WWE star gave Statlander some amazing advice.

"Don't ever let anybody tell you who you are or what you're worth." he said.

Although there has not been any development in this angle, the New York native might show up during the Texas Deathmatch at All In. After all, Moxley made her feel heard and reasonable.

#2. Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler was signed to WWE from 2017 to 2025. She was quite successful in the Stamford-based company as she held the NXT Women's Championship twice and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship thrice. She is currently without a company and would be a good addition to All Elite Wrestling.

There is a possibility that Tony Khan has already signed Baszler, and she will play an important role at All In. At the upcoming pay-per-view, she might help Jon Moxley defeat Page. If this happens, it will be one of the most shocking moments in All Elite Wrestling history. The former MMA star could eventually join the Death Riders because she is good friends with Marina Shafir.

#1. Gabe Kidd

Gabe Kidd is the reigning IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion. He is one of NJPW's biggest stars, and even though he is not officially a Death Riders member, he has assisted them in the past. At All In, he might show up and attack "Hangman" Adam Page and cost him his match.

This angle could eventually lead to a match between Page and Kidd. Since Forbidden Door 2025 is around the corner, the two men have the potential to create magic. Nevertheless, these are merely speculations for now.

