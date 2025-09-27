Mercedes Mone is thriving in AEW. The 33-year-old is the reigning TBS Champion. Furthermore, she holds several other belts from various promotions, such as the CMLL World Women’s Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, the EWA Women’s Championship, and more. The CEO has regularly defended the TBS Title in pay-per-views. At All Out, former AEW Women's World Champion Riho unsuccessfully challenged her the title. It appears that the former Sasha Banks has no intention of getting dethroned. Tony Khan considers her a megastar, and he must try to book the champion as strongly as possible. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKhan's handling of Mone has been average so far. Even though she has had a dominant reign, she regularly faces criticism. The AEW President must try something new with the CEO. Here are 3 possible directions for Mercedes Mone following AEW All Out win. #3. Storyline with The Beast Mortos Mercedes Mone is currently in a relationship with La Facción Ingobernable's The Beast Mortos. Both are supremely talented performers and are adored worldwide. In a recent interview with TV Insider, the former WWE star revealed that she began dating Mortos because his mask is 'really hot' and also because he's a lawyer. &quot;First of all, that mask he has is really, really hot. Two, he is a lawyer so I can sue you at any time I want. Three, it’s awesome to have someone that understands what you do. Wrestling is extremely, extremely hard, and nobody gets it but wrestlers. Just to have someone who loves it and understands it as much as I do, it’s the best feeling to have a partner like that.&quot; she said. Tony Khan must take advantage of their chemistry and bring this couple on TV. Mortos could accompany his girlfriend to the ring in a suit. This would be comedy gold and put both wrestlers massively over. They could also take part in mixed tag team action or form a new 'family-themed' faction. #2. Reunite with Kamille Kamille made her AEW debut last year and instantly aligned with Mercedes Mone. This duo had potential. However, it only lasted for a few weeks. The whereabouts of the former NWA World Women's Champion are currently unknown. She hasn't featured on All Elite Wrestling TV since her split with the CEO. However, it might be time for Tony Khan to bring her back. The AEW women's division is getting stronger, and it might be a good idea for Mone to keep a bodyguard. Several stars would want her TBS Title, and she would require help to defend it. A healthy reunion with Kamille at this point could make her reign even more dominant. #3. Mercedes Mone to join The Death Riders The Death Riders recently tried to bring Kris Statlander to their faction. However, the newly crowned AEW Women's World Champion brutally rejected Jon Moxley's offer. The former Dean Ambrose will probably look for a replacement, and this time, he might approach a bigger name: Mercedes Mone. If the TBS Champion joins The Death Riders, the professional wrestling world will be set ablaze. Fans could witness a historic storyline unfold, and if booked correctly, Tony Khan could create his magnum opus.