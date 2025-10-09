3 possible reasons why Samoa Joe is facing Hangman Page at AEW WrestleDream

"Hangman" Adam Page won the AEW World Championship by defeating previous champion Jon Moxley in a Texas Death match at All In: Texas. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's reign has been captivating so far, and fans are expecting him to enter 2026 with gold.

Hangman Page is going to defend his title against Samoa Joe at WrestleDream 2025. The buildup for this match has been amazing so far, and hopefully, it will deliver.

Samoa Joe is a modern-day great, and there are a few reasons why Tony Khan has booked him to challenge Page at the upcoming pay-per-view. It is unlikely that he will dethrone the champion. But the company is definitely going to profit from their battle.

Let us understand why Joe is facing Hangman Page at WrestleDream.

#3. Hangman Page vs Samoa Joe is a good intermediary feud

Both Hangman Page and Samoa Joe are babyfaces. Page's world title reign has been great so far. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata (collectively known as The Opps) are the reigning world trios champions. A face vs. face feud at this point is definitely a good idea.

It seems like there are not going to be any major repercussions due to this rivalry. Once this match ends, Page and Joe can continue being faces and move on. This intermediary feud will entertain fans without putting too much pressure on their minds. They are also aware that their match at AEW WrestleDream is going to blow the roof off.

#2. Samoa Joe is a safe worker

Samoa Joe is one of the greatest in-ring competitors in all of professional wrestling. He has delivered great matches throughout his career, and he is considered a very safe worker. Tony Khan knows that anyone competing with The Samoan Submission Machine is in good hands. This is one of the main reasons why the AEW President has booked their bout at AEW WrestleDream.

Unfortunately, the veteran's record is not flawless. Several years ago, he faced Tyson Kidd in a dark match on Raw. He delivered a "muscle buster" on the former Tag Team Champion, and this gave the latter a spinal cord injury.

Accidents do happen in this business, and nobody is to blame for this tragedy. Kidd has retired from in-ring competition and now works as a producer for World Wrestling Entertainment. Joe regrets this incident to this day.

#1. Samoa Joe's character will not get hurt even if he fails to become the AEW World Champion

Samoa Joe is at that point in his career where one of his main duties is to give back to the industry. From time to time, he needs to put young stars over to make them legit threats, in turn creating future mega stars.

Joe will probably lose to Hangman Page at AEW WrestleDream. However, this loss will definitely not hurt his character. He can easily move on after this match. Furthermore, he might be able to challenge for the world title someday in the future. Tony Khan's main priority right now is to make his world champion look strong, and this is exactly what he is doing.

