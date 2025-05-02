3 real-life couples who can work together on AEW TV

Real-life wrestling couples have played an important role in the world of sports entertainment. Examples of some popular ones are Randy Savage & Miss Elizabeth, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella, The Miz & Maryse, and more.

While Tony Khan has mostly avoided this concept, they do appear in AEW programming from time to time. Jeff Jarrett is sometimes seen on Dynamite and Collision with his wife Karen Jarrett. Furthermore, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have also appeared together on the company's programs.

All Elite Wrestling could certainly introduce more real-life couples in the future. Here are three such examples.

#3. Adam Copeland and Beth Phoenix

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and Beth Phoenix are quite a popular wrestling couple. They reportedly began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2016. Together, they have two daughters. Both stars are WWE Hall of Famers and have accomplished a lot in their careers. The Glamazon is a three-time WWE Women's Champion, while Cope has won the World Heavyweight Championship seven times.

In 2023, this real-life couple locked horns with Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber. They won this mixed tag team match and showcased their amazing chemistry. Tony Khan can certainly pair them in AEW again. Since the erstwhile Edge has revealed that he will retire soon, he will probably love working with his wife one last time.

#2. Jack Perry and Anna Jay

AEW stars Jack Perry and Anna Jay have been dating since 2021. The latter is one of the most improved wrestlers in recent years. Meanwhile, the erstwhile Jungle Boy has already won multiple titles in the Jacksonville-based company. Perry is a former TNT Champion, a former World Tag Team Champion, and has held the now-defunct FTW Championship once.

While it looks unlikely for now, it will be interesting if Tony Khan pairs the real-life couple on screen. Jay could probably join the Elite faction in the future, and this could lead to some captivating storylines. Furthermore, the two could be flagbearers of mixed tag team wrestling in All Elite Wrestling.

#1. Real-life couple Ricochet and Samantha Irvin recently tied the knot

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin met when they were both signed to WWE. The couple is quite popular with the internet wrestling community. Many fans want Tony Khan to sign the former ring announcer and give her a prominent role in All Elite Wrestling. Irvin is reportedly focusing on her music career. However, it will be interesting to see her join AEW in the future.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the 36-year-old made it clear that her career in wrestling has only begun.

"My wrestling career has barely even begun. I think it would be an absolute waste of everything that I've done so far to not continue the story. I gotta finish my story," said Irvin. [H/T Fightful]

Samantha Irvin could be Ricochet's manager in the future. Furthermore, if she gets adequate in-ring training, the duo could wrestle together in the Jacksonville-based company.

