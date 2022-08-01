3 reasons why Brock Lesnar should leave WWE for AEW and 2 reasons he shouldn't

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns battled for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match at the main event of last night's SummerSlam.

Lesnar and Reigns have fought numerous times over the past few years, headlining three different WrestleManias and countless pay-per-views together.

Many fans wondered how WWE could possibly offer a different matchup, even with the Last Man Standing stipulation that we have not seen before. But Triple H and co. managed to surprise the WWE Universe with a wildly chaotic main event.

With Lesnar losing the match, what's next for The Beast Incarnate? As a part-time wrestler at this point in his career, will Lesnar remain in WWE or walk into the sunset after putting over the biggest star in the company?

Perhaps there could be a third more intriguing option which sees The Beast explore an entirely new promotion in AEW.

Here are 3 reasons why Brock Lesnar should leave WWE for Tony Khan's company and 2 reasons why he shouldn't.

#3. Why Brock Lesnar should leave WWE for AEW - He has achieved everything there is to offer in WWE

Brock Lesnar made his main roster for WWE all the way back in 2002, which was 20 years ago. Disregarding his brief run in the UFC, The Conqueror has dominated the company, defeating everyone in his path.

Lesnar has won the the world championship multiple times and even defeated The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Now that he has put Roman Reigns over emphatically, there is honestly nothing much left for The Beast to do in WWE.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



But he's is still leaving with his hat.



There will never be another Brock Lesnar!



#SummerSlam Battered. Bruised. Beaten.But he's is still leaving with his hat.There will never be another Brock Lesnar! Battered. Bruised. Beaten.But he's is still leaving with his hat.There will never be another Brock Lesnar! 👏#SummerSlam https://t.co/bBl1PmdJ2S

The former WWE champion might feel like he needs a new challenge in the wrestling business away from the biggest promotion in town. While he will be trading work under one billionaire boss with another in Tony Khan, AEW can offers Brock an entirely new canvas to dominate.

A change of scenery could just be what the doctor ordered to keep the former WWE Champion fresh and motivated.

#2. Why Brock Lesnar shouldn't leave WWE for AEW - He is an undisputed box office draw for the company

Now that most WWE legends such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Stone Cold, John Cena and The Rock are no longer active, WWE is lacking in box-office draws.

Besides Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, Brock Lesnar is the only other megastar left in town. WWE's new ownership should absolutely try to keep The Beast under contract or risk losing an undisputed box-office draw to the competition.

Even at age 45, Lesnar is still a physical freak of nature and could easily compete in high-level matches in the next decade. Simply put, the alpha male of our species is just too valuable for Triple H and co. to lose right now.

#2. Why Brock Lesnar should leave WWE for AEW - His loyalty to Vince McMahon

Brock Lesnar's fierce loyalty to former WWE CEO Vince McMahon could leave him jaded into continuing to work in a company that ousted his former boss. After Vince McMahon's surprise announcement on social media, The Beast Incarnate reportedly walked out of that week's SmackDown hours before the show went live.

This could have seriously jeopardized the main event of SummerSlam, but according to a report from Fightful Select, the Lesnar situation was described as "overblown." Ultimately, cooler heads prevailed and the former WWE Champion decided to return.

The Beast Incarnate appeared in the final segment of the show and went on to face Roman Reigns in a magnificent match.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral WTF!???



Reports say Brock Lesnar just walked out on WWE hours before SmackDown. Apparently, it's a result of Vince McMahon leaving.



Bryan Alvarez was told Brock said the following once he heard the news:



"If he's gone, I'm gone."



WHOA! 🤯 Today is crazy!! WTF!??? Reports say Brock Lesnar just walked out on WWE hours before SmackDown. Apparently, it's a result of Vince McMahon leaving. Bryan Alvarez was told Brock said the following once he heard the news: "If he's gone, I'm gone." WHOA! 🤯 Today is crazy!! https://t.co/sBwkCngRMr

Could this be his final contribution to the company before he walks away completely? It's hard to say at this point but one thing's for sure, Lesnar shares a close bond with McMahon and his retirement could prompt a rethink regarding his wrestling future

#1. Why Brock Lesnar shouldn't leave WWE for AEW - He is integral in creating the new generation of WWE Superstars

As WWE looks towards building new stars of the future, Brock Lesnar's presence will be integral in lending the new generation of superstars more credibility. He has given the rub to the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre and they have benefitted greatly from working opposite The Beast Incarnate.

They are now bonafide stars in the industry. It's clear that WWE is using The Conqueror to help put over the younger talent. Theory is a great example of someone whose stock has risen just by working with Lesnar.

Lesnar can now be the locker room gatekeeper just like how The Undertaker was in the past, where getting a victory of The Beast Incarnate means you're ready to reach the upper echelons of the company.

#1. Why Brock Lesnar should leave WWE for AEW - The potential for dream match-ups

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Cesaro on having a match with Brock Lesnar 🍿 Cesaro on having a match with Brock Lesnar 🍿 https://t.co/o5l5uPSQoD

As a WWE lifer, it seems inconceivable that Brock Lesnar would pitch his tent in AEW. But then again, Bryan Danielson had an amazing career in WWE but still chose to leave and test his mettle with a new company.

As an athlete and competitor at heart, Lesnar could be driven to thrive in a new environment, with AEW's roster teeming with potential dream matches. Imagine having a rematch with the American Dragon or facing former rival CM Punk.

Lesnar could also have a dream match with Kenny Omega or face a former WWE Superstar who he never crossed paths with like Claudio Castagnoli.

During an interview with the Manchester Evening News, The Swiss Superman opened up about facing Lesnar:

"I feel like wrestling Brock Lesnar would be up there, it would be a big challenge and something fun to do. Doing my absolute best, the match with WALTER will be a big match, the reputation we've both built over the years. The match with Brock Lesnar, which you've just mentioned, that would be another awesome match," Claudio said.

It is a mouth-watering prospect to see these two once-in-a-lifetime athletes tear the house down in the ring, but this will only be possible if Lesnar makes the shocking defection to AEW.

