3 reasons why Hangman Page must dethrone Jon Moxley instead of Darby Allin

Jon Moxley is currently in the prime of his career. He is the reigning AEW World Champion and the leader of the Death Riders' faction. This group has been a menace since its formation, and the locker room is frustrated by their constant presence.

Moxley won the world title at WrestleDream last year. He defeated the previous champion, Bryan Danielson, in humiliating fashion. Dethroning him has been nearly impossible because his teammates, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac, never abandon him. Furthermore, it seems like NJPW star Gabe Kidd is going to join this faction soon.

For the longest time, the Daredevil Darby Allin was being touted to end Jon Moxley's reign. However, many believe that Tony Khan should book Hangman Adam Page as the next AEW World Champion. Here are three reasons why the company's president must pull the trigger.

#3. Hangman Adam Page had a memorable AEW World Title reign

Hangman Adam Page is tried and tested. In 2021, he became the company's world champion and held it for almost 200 days. He became champion by defeating Kenny Omega. However, he lost the title to CM Punk at Double or Nothing 2022. The Cowboy's title reign was memorable. His story and character work resonated with fans, and this led to him becoming one of Tony Khan's biggest assets.

It has been years since the 33 has held singles gold in All Elite Wrestling. While Darby Allin is destined for a Hall of Fame-worthy career, Hangman Adam Page must be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley. His reign would be as memorable as the last time. Furthermore, due to this recent character development, he would make for an ideal role model.

#2. Darby Allin's return date is unclear

The Invisible Man, Darby Allin, has been on a hiatus for months. He recently created history by reaching the summit of Mount Everest. He is already a legend for doing this. However, his wrestling journey has just begun. Fans worldwide want him to dethrone Jon Moxley. But their patience is running out.

It appears that Allin isn't returning to AEW or wrestling anytime soon. His journey back will be elaborate, and it can't be said when he will return permanently. AEW loyalists want to see the world title once again, which has been held hostage by Moxley. They are now campaigning for Hangman to win gold because he is as good and lovable as the former TNT Champion.

#1. Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Adam Page could be a storytelling masterpiece

Hangman Page and reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley are quite different yet the same. Both have had similar career trajectories combined with struggles and doubt. However, the two men are resilient and have time after time proved why Tony Khan values them.

Jon Moxley and Hangman Page have natural storytelling abilities, and to see them in a feud would make for some must-see sports entertainment. With strong booking and compelling dialogue. Tony Khan has the opportunity to deliver something special at All In 2025.

