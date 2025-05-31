3 Reasons why Mariah May leaving AEW is a bad decision 

Mariah May's AEW status has been one of the most talked-about subjects among pro-wrestling fans in recent months. The Glamour had not been featured on the company's programming since her iconic "Hollywood Ending" battle against Toni Storm at Revolution 2025, and despite much anticipation, she did not return to confront her former mentor after her match against Mina Shirakawa at Double or Nothing earlier this month.

Ad

After weeks of speculation, news finally broke some time earlier that Mariah was expected to be WWE-bound - a theory seemingly confirmed by AEW removing her profile from its current roster page. As the former Women's World Champion is evidently poised to make her debut in the Stamford-based company after her current deal expires, let us consider three reasons why the budding star jumping ship could be somewhat ill-advised.

#1. WWE's women's division may not have enough room

Over the past several years, WWE has managed to curate one of the best women's locker-rooms in all of North American pro-wrestling. The sports entertainment juggernaut has made appreciable strides with respect to the quality of women's programs and matches, and currently employs a vast number of athletes who are plying their trade on weekly television.

Ad

Trending

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

On the main roster alone, WWE features such top names as Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, Iyo Sky, Bayley, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Zelina Vega, and Chelsea Green to name only a few, not to mention the uber-popular Stephanie Vaquer, who was called up herself recently. While NXT has a relatively greater number of up-and-comers, it nonetheless boasts the likes of Jordynne Grace and Zaria.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While WWE is no doubt an enormous opportunity for Mariah May, the former AEW Women's Champion could find herself contending against an oversaturated and highly competitive women's roster, especially if she debuts on RAW or SmackDown after crossing over.

Although the same may not be true for NXT, some could argue that May deserves to be thrust into the main roster directly, and does not need to spend much time at the developmental brand.

Ad

#2. Mariah May could end up in WWE's mid-card

Mariah May's debut program in AEW saw her establish an alliance with Toni Storm. She became The Timeless One's understudy, adopted her old gimmick, and eventually emerged as one of the Women's World Champion's closest confidants. Shockingly, however, The Glamour betrayed Storm promptly after winning last year's Owen Hart Cup, and dethroned her mentor on her home soil at All In: London 2024.

Ad

Mariah held the title throughout last year, defending it against names such as Nyla Rose, Anna Jay, Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, and her former Rose Gold tag partner, Mina Shirakawa. She later lost the belt back to Storm at Grand Slam Australia earlier this year. The Fighting Princess battled The Illustrious One in a much-acclaimed, incredibly violent and bloody Falls Count Anywhere bout for the championship at Revolution 2025, but unfortunately came up short.

Ad

With her brief stint in the promotion seemingly behind her, fans have noted and praised May's in-ring and TV output as well as her overall success in AEW. Given all the hype surrounding her WWE signing, anything short of a major program with a top star for her debut could stall Mariah's trajectory and momentum. Furthermore, the 26-year-old could end up being booked in the mid-card scene, competing for titles like the Women's US or Intercontinental or Tag Team Championships instead of the WWE Women's and Women's World Titles.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While such a fate would in no way harm May's career, the Englishwoman's All Elite Wrestling run has arguably demonstrated how ready she is for main event programs. Even an NXT Women's Title feud, it can be argued, would be an underwhelming start for May in WWE, following her rivalry with Toni Storm.

#3. Missed opportunities for Mariah May in AEW

For most her All Elite Wrestling stint, Mariah May's booking seemed to revolve around Toni Storm. Although she did wrestle a number of other talent, the self-proclaimed Woman from Hell appeared to have started and finished her journey in the Tony Khan-led promotion with her storyline involving the currently reigning AEW Women's World Champion. Although the feud greatly elevated both women, it also may have led to Mariah missing out on the opportunity to closely work with several intriguing names.

Ad

The first and most obvious instance is the promotion's latest acquisition, Mina Shirakawa, who shares a long history with May from their time in Stardom. She never wrestled 'homegrown' All Elite Wrestling figures like Britt Baker, Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter, and is now on her way out of the company without having faced new signings like Megan Bayne and Thekla inside an AEW ring. This is not to mention Mercedes Mone, whom Mariah had called out earlier this year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, owing to her exit, May will be unable to perform at upcoming major All Elite events, such as All In: Texas, and Forbidden Door 2025, which is set to air from London, England in August. She may also lose some of the freedom and opportunities AEW affords its talent to compete on the independent circuit, for partner promotions, and on major inter-promotional events like this year's Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view.

Regardless of all uncertainties and potential obstacles, Mariah May will no doubt find a way to thrive in WWE once her tenure in the company begins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More