3 reasons why MJF will be a great AEW World Champion and 2 reasons he wouldn’t

MJF ascended to the top of the mountain after defeating Jon Moxley to become the AEW World Champion at Full Gear 2022. The Salt of the Earth went from being completely unknown when he first debuted for the company in 2019 to one of its top names.

The fact that he has achieved all of this at the age of 26 is simply mind-boggling. The future is indeed now for the Long Islander as he spearheads AEW into a new era as its youngest world champion.

The question remains: will AEW continue to thrive with MJF as the leading man, or will it suffer? Here are three reasons why MJF will be a great AEW World Champion and two reasons why he won't.

#3. Why MJF will be a great AEW World Champion - Biggest draw currently with the best character and mic skills

MJF is easily the best and most compelling character in AEW right now. He has an old-school mentality regarding pro wrestling, ala Roddy Piper and Ric Flair. He lives and breathes his gimmick in the ring or on social media.

You might love or hate the man, but you can't deny his wrestling talent. When it comes to verbal skills, he is second to none. Perhaps except for CM Punk (some might argue he is no longer with the company), MJF is easily the best mic worker in AEW, and it's not even close.

The Salt of the Earth is a master of manipulating emotions. Friedman has repeatedly shown that he can elicit a strong crowd response as and when he wishes to. Before Full Gear 2022, it seemed like he would become a babyface before swerving everyone and cheating to win the belt. He has cut both venomous and emotional promos that consistently reel AEW fans.

You never know what MJF will be up to next, making his title reign a must-see on television in the coming months.

#2. Why MJF wouldn't be a great AEW World Champion - He doesn't wrestle regularly

MJF is arguably the most promising star in AEW and wrestling at the moment. However, the 26-year-old might be swayed by the bright lights of Hollywood sooner rather than later.

It was recently announced on social media that The Devil is set to star in the upcoming movie The Iron Claw, which will document the rise and fall of the Von Erich family. It will also feature Zac Efron, who will star as Kevin Von Erich. MJF will reportedly play the role of Lance Von Erich.

During an exclusive AdFreeShows.com interview, Alex Hammerstone, a former colleague of Friedman's at MLW, predicted that the former Pinnacle leader would continue to only wrestle occasionally before moving on to acting eventually:

"What a miraculous wrestling career that might never be," Hammerstone said. "Listen, if he's as good and incredible in the acting world as he is in wrestling, which let's be honest, he most likely is going to be, he might be done with wrestling before he's 30. He still has plenty of time to get to the top and enjoy his time and make a smooth exit, but I think that's most likely what he's going to do."

Hammerstone added:

"The only downside to that is that we're not going to enjoy another decade of MJF in wrestling and what he can contribute. I really think if this goes as well as I think it's going to for him, it's going to be the first of many things for him." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

This would be a significant blow for Tony Khan, who has invested a lot in the young star leading the company into the future. But whether he can put up with MJF's non-committal stance is another issue altogether.

#2. Why MJF will be a great AEW World Champion - There is potential for more fresh feuds and an unpredictable main event scene

Ricky Starks is set to challenge for the AEW World Championship after winning an Eliminator Tournament by last defeating Ethan Page. The match between Friedman and Starks will take place on Dec. 14 at the Winter is Coming event in Garland, Texas.

It's the first time an AEW World Championship main event will feature two young, homegrown talents under the age of 35. Starks and Friedman have never wrestled one-on-one in AEW. Hence, this promises to be a fresh, new match-up.

It makes for an unpredictable line-up at the top of the card, which is set to be a hallmark of his title reign going forward. Imagine MJF vs. Adam Page, Darby Allin, Claudio Castagnoli, Jungle Boy, or Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship

#1. Why MJF wouldn't be a great AEW World Champion - He might leave for WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024

MJF has made no secret of his intention to leverage the "Bidding War of 2024" once his AEW contract expires and invite offers from WWE. Depending on his situation at the time, he might try to force a move if the money is right. He has clearly stated so while attending For the Love of Wrestling Convention.

"Who here would want to see me in WWE? So let me explain something to you people – I did not get into this business to make any of you happy. I got into this business to make as much money as humanly possible. And if Vincent Kennedy McMahon is willing to shell out more money than my good friend Tony Khan, then yes, I'd go to WWE," MJF said.

The Devil even name-dropped Nick Khan and Triple H in his most recent promo segment on AEW Dynamite last week. It's clear he's angling for a move, and being AEW World Champion will make his stock the highest it's ever been. While it is the right decision to put the belt on the company's biggest star, it might backfire on Tony Khan in the long run.

#1. Why MJF will be a great AEW World Champion - Taking out William Regal shows his new ruthless side

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman is not playing around. Last week's edition of AEW Dynamite saw the new champion poised to explain his partnership with William Regal. But it turned out to be a shocking swerve as he would attack his new mentor in the back with brass knuckles, signaling the end of their shortlived alliance.

Throughout his AEW tenure, Friedman has not been shy in finding allies to do his bidding, whether it be The Inner Circle, Pinnacle, Wardlow, or The Firm. William Regal was set to be his latest backup, but his betrayal signals a darker, more ruthless turn for the young star.

It's clear that he doesn't want to share the spotlight with anyone else. We could be seeing the best incarnation of The Devil yet. As long as he becomes more focused and charismatic, fans can have a great championship run in their hands.

