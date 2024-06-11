3 replacements for Samantha Irvin if she leaves WWE with Ricochet for AEW

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet is seemingly set to leave WWE. The Highlight of the Night reportedly gave his notice to the company, notifying them of his intention to leave the Stamford-based promotion after his contract expired. Ricochet was expected to be written out of the company's television programming, and judging by the vicious assault he suffered at the hands of Bron Breakker on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the speculations regarding his exit may potentially have been proven correct.

As the former US Champion was being loaded into an ambulance on RAW, his fiancee Samantha Irvin was spotted tearfully watching on. The duo have been engaged since 2023, and their relationship has frequently been acknowledged on WWE programming.

Although no exact details are yet known regarding Ricochet's future, speculations indicate that the 35-year-old star may be headed to All Elite Wrestling. Ricochet's addition to AEW's roster could lead to several dream matches against the likes of Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. However, the Tony Khan-led promotion could secure another massive signing if Samantha Irvin joins her partner in All Elite Wrestling as a ring announcer.

In recent years, Irvin has received praise from fans and veterans for her work in World Wrestling Entertainment. However, should she decide to accompany her husband to AEW, several candidates could replace her in WWE. Let us take a look at three of those names.

#1: Lilian Garcia resumes her role as a ring announcer in WWE

Lilian Garcia shocked the WWE universe when she made her return to the company on an episode of RAW in May 2024. Samantha Irvin invited the 57-year-old personality to perform ring announcement duty for a King of the Ring qualifying match between two former Intercontinental Champions, Kofi Kingston and Gunther.

In an Instagram story, Garcia revealed that she had not expected to be a part of the show and had initially dropped by to say hello to her acquaintances in the company.

The University of South Carolina graduate began her career in World Wrestling Entertainment in 1999 and has made sporadic appearances since departing the company in 2016.

As a veteran with a rich history in the sports entertainment juggernaut, Garcia could serve as an excellent replacement in case Irvin decides to leave WWE for AEW.

#2: Mike Rome returns to RAW as the brand's new ring announcer

Mike Rome signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016. The California native worked as a ring announcer on RAW from 2019 to 2023 and on Smackdown for one year before returning to NXT in 2024. Prior to his career in pro wrestling, Rome gathered experience as an emcee and worked as a member of the cast at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

In case Samantha Irvin chooses to go to AEW with Ricochet, Mike Rome could fill in the position of ring announcer on RAW. The 42-year-old, in addition to having served in the role before already, is no stranger to WWE's brand of on-screen character work, as evidenced by his storyline with Alexa Bliss in 2018/

#3: JoJo Offerman makes her return to WWE RAW

JoJo Offerman debuted in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2013 and was part of the first season of the company's reality television show, Total Divas. She was involved in a program that pitted the stars who appeared on the show against other top talent for the promotion, led by AJ Lee. Afterward, she was transferred to NXT, where she lent her voice as ring announcer before eventually graduating to the main roster. She served as ring announcer on RAW until 2018 and eventually left the promotion in 2021.

Even after her WWE exit, JoJo has kept in touch with many of her colleagues from the Triple H-led promotion, including Samantha Irvin. If the latter chooses not to stay in WWE, Offerman could arrive at RAW as her replacement.

Furthermore, her return could coincide with the return of Uncle Howdy, rumored to be the brother of JoJo's late fiance, Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away last year.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ricochet and Samantha Irvin.

