3 retirement scenarios for Bryan Danielson: Heartbreaking betrayal, 15-year-old feud rekindled

Bryan Danielson is having a great run in AEW, and The American Dragon has said that he now has retirement in mind. The Jacksonville-based company successfully gave a great farewell to Sting with his retirement match at AEW: Revolution. So, Creative could already create retirement storylines for Danielson. Here's looking at three of Danielson's retirement story angles.

#3. Nigel McGuiness aims at Danielson's spots in-ring and the company

Nigel McGuinness and Danielson are both signed with AEW but have yet to engage in a feud. McGuinness currently serves as an announcer for the company and has not been active in-ring.

They shared a history in ROH over 15 years ago, where they were tag team partners, members of multiple factions, and eventually opponents. A memorable storyline in ROH saw McGuinness lose a match that unified his ROH Pure Championship and Danielson's World Championship.

Given their history, it's likely that McGuinness could aim to surpass Danielson's legacy in AEW, potentially leading to a retirement angle and matches.

#2. Moxley rebukes and betrays Bryan Danielson and has retirement matches with him

Jon Moxley and Danielson are part of one of the most intense stables in AEW, the Blackpool Combat Club. With Moxley showing how much he cares about his team partner by calling out Powerhouse Hobbs and the Don Callis family after they assaulted Danielson, the stage is set for a storyline between them.

Moxley, known for his intense promos and mic skills, could challenge Danielson's retirement plans, believing that Danielson still has much to offer in the ring. This could lead to a series of retirement matches between the two.

#1. Bryan Danielson retires from in-ring career and becomes Enforcer for Tony Khan

The Young Bucks are tearing through the AEW roster, and have already attacked Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and Swerve Strickland. They have even aligned with Christian Cage.

This situation presents an opportunity for AEW President Khan to enlist Bryan Danielson as his enforcer and security detail, particularly when entering the ring for announcements.

It will be intriguing to see how Tony Khan incorporates Bryan Danielson into future storylines.