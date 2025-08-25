3 Stars we might never see in AEW again after they missed Forbidden Door 2025

AEW's Forbidden Door was an excellent pay-per-view that featured the company's top stars. It told interesting stories with engaging twists. While MJF and Hangman Page's match for the AEW World Championship was a thrilling masterpiece, the Lights Out Steel Cage match featuring Golden Lovers, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay against the Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd was extremely violent. Brodido was also crowned as the World Tag Team Champion tonight.Along with them, stars like Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland will be taking a major hiatus due to multiple injuries. While some stars will be on the shelf, AEW has managed to bring back former champions like Jamie Hayter and Wardlow. However, some stars haven't been seen in a long time, and fans are wondering if they will ever return to the promotion.Jack Perry, Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Eddie Kingston, Keith Lee, Pac, and Kamille are among the names currently out of action due to significant injuries and other commitments. Several stars haven't appeared on TV for a long time, despite being healthy, and have also missed the Forbidden Door event. Let's look at some of the names that might not return to AEW again.#3. DanhausenAll Elite Wrestling @AEWLINKWho and what is #Danhausen? Delve into the peculiar mind of @DanhausenAD | #AEW Unresolved Mysteries ▶️ https://t.co/8T05kYKDgkThe Kid Curious has been absent from AEW TV since December 2023. He made his return to ROH's pay-per-view Final Battle last year, but hasn't been involved with the promotion since. While he was a fan favorite after becoming All Elite, his gimmick's popularity faded over time.It was recently reported that Danhausen's deal with the company was supposed to end in July 2025, but Tony Khan added injury time to his contract. Also, The Very Nice Very Evil apparently requested the All Elite President not to extend the contract, but he still did. Since Danhausen was not involved in any plans at Forbidden Door, it is certain that he is All Elite, but fans will still not see him on TV.#2. Britt BakerThe former AEW Women's World Champion hasn't been seen on TV since November 2024. She was abruptly removed from the plans. Britt Baker was supposed to feud with Serena Deeb, but the program never materialized, despite the star not being injured.Rumors were flying around about her negotiating her departure from the company. WWE has also shown interest in her. A large number of women were involved at Forbidden Door at The O2 Arena, and AEW had a good opportunity to book her return, but it seems like she won't be back in the company anytime soon.#1. Chris Jericho's AEW exit confirmed?Chris Jericho has been the talk of the business again, as fans believe he might return to WWE. His current contract is set to expire in December 2025. Jericho hasn't appeared in the company since April, due to his band Fozzy's tour, but months later, he's still on the sidelines.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINKChris Jericho has LOST IT! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS &amp;amp;amp; MAX @IAmJericho | @TheCaZXL | @BountyKeithWWE has also reportedly shown that, in his return as a former world champion, he remains a popular veteran. Big Bill was involved in a squash match on the latest episode of Collision, which means they are no longer going forward with the Learning Tree gimmick. Also, many fans had expected Chris Jericho to return tonight, but he didn't, confirming his departure.It will be interesting to see which of these names will ever return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.