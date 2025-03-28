3 stars who never reached their full potential in AEW

AEW's rise has been the stuff of dreams. Founded in 2019, the company is now one of North America's wrestling juggernauts. Thousands of fans worldwide tune in every week to watch their programs and Tony Khan's leadership is one of the reasons for this.

Many fans feel All Elite Wrestling's roster has always been of the highest standards. They have an ideal blend of young prospects and seasoned veterans. Several names have walked through the company halls but not everyone has reached their full potential. While names such as Darby Allin, MJF, Daniel Garcia, Hangman Adam Page, Toni Storm, and more have accomplished great things, it simply didn't work out for some.

Here are three stars who never reached their full potential in AEW.

#3. Cody Rhodes

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular and influential wrestlers in the modern pre wrestling landscape. He is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, a title he won by defeating the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Interestingly, before returning to the Stamford-based company, he was an AEW star.

The American Nightmare was an All Elite Wrestling original. He was signed with them from 2019 to 2022 and was also one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents. He won the TNT Championship thrice and all of his reigns were well received. However, he never held the AEW World Championship, the promotion's top prize. Nevertheless, could there be a possibility that in the future, he might return to Jacksonville and finally capture it? As they say, 'Never say never.'

#2. Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks' AEW run is complicated. He arrived in the company in 2020 and was looking to conquer the world. From his debut till the end of 2023, Tony Khan pushed him constantly. However, his stocks fell in 2024. His last match in the company took place in March of last year. A few weeks ago, he, Miro, and Rey Fenix were released.

The Absolute made his NXT debut last month under the name Ricky Saints. He has been doing quite well in the Stamford-based company and it is safe to say that a talent of such caliber failed to reach his full potential in AEW. Even though he is a former World Tag Team Champion and a former FTW Champion, fans believe that he was destined to become the face of the company. Furthermore, some reports suggest that he left All Elite Wrestling on a sour note, so, Tony Khan might not be interested in re-hiring him in the future.

#1. Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya

Currently 32, Saraya is already a legend in the women's wrestling scene. The free agent spent a decade in WWE, where she broke barriers and became a huge star. She is a former two-time Divas Champion and a former NXT Women's Champion. Interestingly, she joined All Elite Wrestling after her contract with them expired.

The Anti-Diva's AEW run was quite underwhelming. Even though she held the Women's World Championship once, this reign was lackluster and is considered unimportant bu a section of fans now. It initially appeared as if Tony Khan wanted to make her the face of the promotion's women's division. But the former Paige never reached her full potential in Jacksonville.

