3 stars who could return during Samoa Joe vs. Jon Moxley's match at AEW Beach Break 2025

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against Samoa Joe at Beach Break 2025. Both men are known for their aggression, which makes this a brutal encounter.

Ad

The bout became more intriguing when The Samoan Submission Machine made a bold move by challenging Moxley to a Steel Cage match on this week's Dynamite. Additionally, high-profile bouts in the company have historically been unpredictable and full of surprises, which means the door is wide open for unexpected twists.

Ad

Trending

The World Title match at AEW Beach Break on May 14 is the perfect setting for a returning star to make a statement. Here are three names that could make their presence felt in what has become one of the most anticipated matches this year.

#3. Wardlow makes his long-awaited return

Speculations about Wardlow's much-awaited return to AEW television have lingered for months, but there is still no concrete information about when the former TNT Champion could return.

Ad

The dominant grappler suffered a knee injury in March 2023, during a match against then World Champion Samoa Joe. Fans have not seen Mr. Mayhem since then, who has reportedly undergone knee surgery.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wardlow's history with Samoa Joe opens up the perfect opportunity for a return and makes him a natural fit to disrupt the match. Mr. Mayhem could cost Joe the match, reigniting their feud.

It also presents AEW with an interesting idea of having Wardlow join Moxley's Death Riders. This move would instantly reinstate the powerhouse's place in the main-event scene while further cementing the Death Riders' status as the most dominant faction in the company.

Ad

#2. Eddie Kingston makes a stunning return after being upset with AEW

Very few wrestlers invoke passionate responses from wrestling fans; one such wrestler is Eddie Kingston. The Mad King has been away from AEW due to an injury he suffered at NJPW Resurgence last May. During his absence, Kingston stated he was upset with the company's creative direction and hinted at the possibility of retiring from in-ring competition.

Ad

If Kingston were to return, the most logical course of action would be to have him stand up to the Death Riders and cost Jon Moxley the title because he and the One True King go way back.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the past, Kingston has battled against and alongside the Purveyor of Violence, and this deep-rooted history will make for an interesting rivalry should Tony Khan's promotion take this route.

#3. PAC returns to bolster the Death Riders

Last month, PAC injured his right ankle during a match against Sweve Strickland and has been away from programming since. The former WWE star is an integral member of the Death Riders.

Ad

Due to his untimely injury, the former International Champion was replaced by teammate Jon Moxley in the faction's high-stakes match against the Opps for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Expand Tweet

Although it was reported that PAC's injury has put him on the shelf for the foreseeable future, fans will not rule out a surprise return for the star to even the odds against the Opps at Beach Break to help Moxley retain the AEW World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More