3 stars who could return during Samoa Joe vs. Jon Moxley's match at AEW Beach Break 2025

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against Samoa Joe at Beach Break 2025. Both men are known for their aggression, which makes this a brutal encounter.
The bout became more intriguing when The Samoan Submission Machine made a bold move by challenging Moxley to a Steel Cage match on this week's Dynamite. Additionally, high-profile bouts in the company have historically been unpredictable and full of surprises, which means the door is wide open for unexpected twists.
The World Title match at AEW Beach Break on May 14 is the perfect setting for a returning star to make a statement. Here are three names that could make their presence felt in what has become one of the most anticipated matches this year.
#3. Wardlow makes his long-awaited return
Speculations about Wardlow's much-awaited return to AEW television have lingered for months, but there is still no concrete information about when the former TNT Champion could return.
The dominant grappler suffered a knee injury in March 2023, during a match against then World Champion Samoa Joe. Fans have not seen Mr. Mayhem since then, who has reportedly undergone knee surgery.
Wardlow's history with Samoa Joe opens up the perfect opportunity for a return and makes him a natural fit to disrupt the match. Mr. Mayhem could cost Joe the match, reigniting their feud.
It also presents AEW with an interesting idea of having Wardlow join Moxley's Death Riders. This move would instantly reinstate the powerhouse's place in the main-event scene while further cementing the Death Riders' status as the most dominant faction in the company.
#2. Eddie Kingston makes a stunning return after being upset with AEW
Very few wrestlers invoke passionate responses from wrestling fans; one such wrestler is Eddie Kingston. The Mad King has been away from AEW due to an injury he suffered at NJPW Resurgence last May. During his absence, Kingston stated he was upset with the company's creative direction and hinted at the possibility of retiring from in-ring competition.
If Kingston were to return, the most logical course of action would be to have him stand up to the Death Riders and cost Jon Moxley the title because he and the One True King go way back.
In the past, Kingston has battled against and alongside the Purveyor of Violence, and this deep-rooted history will make for an interesting rivalry should Tony Khan's promotion take this route.
#3. PAC returns to bolster the Death Riders
Last month, PAC injured his right ankle during a match against Sweve Strickland and has been away from programming since. The former WWE star is an integral member of the Death Riders.
Due to his untimely injury, the former International Champion was replaced by teammate Jon Moxley in the faction's high-stakes match against the Opps for the AEW World Trios Championship.
Although it was reported that PAC's injury has put him on the shelf for the foreseeable future, fans will not rule out a surprise return for the star to even the odds against the Opps at Beach Break to help Moxley retain the AEW World Championship.