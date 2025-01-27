3 stars who are in immediate need of a character change in AEW

AEW has emerged as a major land of opportunity for some of the most renowned names in professional wrestling. The Tony Khan-led company has assembled an incredible roster of highly talented in-ring performers who produce amazing in-ring action every week.

However, as the years have progressed, the onscreen characters of several top AEW stars have gone stale. This has led to a majority of fans being uninterested in their presence on television.

These stars have not been able to evolve their characters at the right time and desperately need a change to stay relevant. On this note, here are the top three stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion who need an immediate character change:

#3. Saraya

Saraya made her debut in AEW in 2022 after WWE refused to give her medical clearance to step back into the ring. However, it was during her time with the global juggernaut that the erstwhile Paige achieved immense success. The Anti-Diva won over the WWE Universe thanks to her incredible in-ring acumen and charisma. Moreover, she was also considered a pioneer who paved the way for the Women's Revolution.

However, despite becoming the AEW Women's World Champion, Saraya's run in Tony Khan's company and fans' interest in her has nowhere been close to what it was back in WWE. Therefore, upon her impending return from an extended hiatus, the former Paige should debut a new character in a bid to garner the attention of the audience and regain the top spot in the company.

#2. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is known to be a master of character reinvention in the world of professional wrestling. From being the charismatic Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla to leading the charge as Le Champion and being The Learning Tree for younger talents, Jericho's career has been marked by multiple evolutions of his character.

However, his character changes in AEW have been somewhat similar, with no significant differences, except for his factions' names and his allies. It's time for The Learning Tree to hit the reset button and debut a cool, new character to captivate the audience as only he can.

#1. Reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is known in the wrestling world for his unhinged and violent in-ring persona, which has fetched him spectacular success in the industry. The Purveyor of Violence is the reigning AEW World Champion. But despite that, his run as the leader of The Death Riders faction has been forgettable thus far.

Moxley is indeed a top name in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Yet fans have failed to connect with him in recent times due to lackluster storylines and poorly crafted characters.

Therefore, Jon Moxley is one star who should dig deep and find a new and darker persona to take the company and fans by storm in his quest to become the biggest name in the business.

