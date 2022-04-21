3 Big Takeaways from AEW Dynamite (April 20, 2022)

It was a hot night in the Steel City as AEW originated from the terrific sports city of Pittsburgh, and Dynamite delivered with some explosive action.

AEW has certainly ramped up the level of competition on both their weekly programs, stacking the show the last few weeks with some intriguing matches. It definitely feels like Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling are turning the page to a new chapter in their history.

Maybe you could call it the 'post-Cody Rhodes era', but it's really more about Khan's maturity as he grows in his role as a booker. Despite his critics, he's starting to devise some storylines and cards that are weaving together nicely.

Several of the company's original signees will be leaving in the coming months, as the promotion is starting to take on a more Elite look.

Having said that? Let's take a look at three things that stood out about this week's Dynamite.

#3 AEW rolled out the big guns for the first hour of the show

Within the first 40 minutes of Dynamite's opening credits, we saw CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes, The Blackpool Combat Club and Hangman Adam Page had all make an appearance.

Rhodes and Punk opened the show with an absolute, old-school classic. Not your typical 'hot curtain jerker', which is normally a quick-paced or high-flying showdown to set the pace, this bout took a different approach.

Both men showed each other respect in this classic mat confrontation, which ended in Punk getting the victory, along with mad love and respect from both The Natural and the AEW audience.

Then, Adam Page emerged on the ramp. He and Punk had a traditional champion vs. challenger face-off, before the latter departed for the back.

Hopefully, this leads to CM Punk eventually taking his rightful spot as the top guy in the promotion. Page has done an admirable job in the role, but The Best in the World has been waiting in the wings for long enough now.

Following that, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Jon Moxley came out to wreak havoc in a trios match. They are truly the coolest clique in AEW right now, and this unit can work in any style: singles, tags or six-man battles. Violent and versatile.

#2 The Sammy Guevara heel turn is complete

AEW's version of Anakin Skywalker has completed his move to the dark side, coming to the ring with Tay Conti to mostly boos. It was supplemented by the fact that the audience cheered for the Men of the Year and Dan Lambert, for goodness sake.

It was a short but sour exchange between the two sides, with The Spanish God flashing his original All Elite Wrestling persona: the cocky kid who knows that he's good.

His disregard for the audience and clear changes in personality will lead him down the next road on the journey of his career.

#1 The announcement of an AEW-New Japan supercard should be music to pro wrestling fans' ears

This has been on the minds of fans and observers since All Elite Wrestling was launched, due to how many of the promotion's stars made their names in Japan.

Another example of Tony Khan giving the fans what they want, and this will likely end up being the best premium event of 2022. There's too much star power available in both companies for this special night to fall flat.

Once again, whether you like Khan or not, there's no denying that he is making big things happen in the industry that were once just distant dreams in the minds of the audience. Now, AEW is a true wrestling fan's destination, as you honestly never really know what might happen next.

Kudos to both corporations for coming up with a game plan that will hopefully mutually benefit both. Let's hope this turns into an annual event between the two, premier promotions, and something for us to look forward to, year after year.

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

LIVE POLL Q. Will CM Punk be the next AEW World Champion? Yes No 7 votes so far

Edited by Kaushik Das