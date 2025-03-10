3 things AEW subtly told us at Revolution 2025 

AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View presented several intense matches where top stars pushed their limits to captivate their beloved fans. The event, which took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, showcased broken bones, torn muscles, and shattered dreams, yet it was brimming with thrill and excitement.

Many twists and turns occurred during the show. Also, All Elite Wrestling gave the fans several subtle hints at Revolution PPV as to what they could expect in the upcoming weeks.

#3. Athena might soon come after AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone successfully retained the AEW TBS Championship against Momo Watanabe at the Revolution PPV. Her next rival could be ROH Women's World Champion Athena.

Last month, Ring of Honor's Billie Starkz made an appearance backstage during Mone's promo on Wednesday Night Dynamite. The CEO disrespected her and spilled a drink on her face for interrupting her interview. Taking to X (fka Twitter), Athena expressed how upset she was with Mone for insulting her friend. The two champs even had a spat on social media.

Now that the former Sasha Banks is no longer engaged in any active rivalry, the Ring of Honor Women's World Champion might take up this opportunity to avenge Starkz. Plus, Billie was paying close attention to Mone's bout at Revolution, so there is a potential for this angle to come into play soon.

#2 Konosuke Takeshita may leave the Don Callis family

Konosuke Takeshita lost the AEW International Championship to Kenny Omega at the AEW Revolution PPV on Sunday. His loss to The Cleaner might drive him to leave the Don Callis Family.

Don Callis interfered multiple times during his match against Omega. He intervened at the end of the match, too. The Alpha could blame him for the loss of his title and, therefore, could walk away from him and his faction in a fit of anger.

#1 Jay White may turn heel on Cope

Jay White has immensely supported Cope during his feud with Jon Moxley. He was rooting for the WWE Hall of Famer to win the AEW World Championship and dethrone The One True King. But it didn't happen. Adam Copeland's failure could lead to Switchblade harboring resentment towards him.

Last week on Dynamite, Jay White delivered a concerning promo that led the wrestling world to speculate that he might turn heel soon. The Rated-R Superstar failed to deliver at Revolution. Hence, White might turn heel and attack him for not meeting his expectations.

