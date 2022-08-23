3 Things that could happen on AEW Dynamite this week: Returning star interferes during Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk; WWE legend kicks top star out of his faction

AEW will return to the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, for its upcoming edition of Dynamite. It won't be another themed special episode, but the company has announced a pay-per-view caliber card.

Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk will be one of the most highly-anticipated matchups that will go down this Wednesday night. The mouthwatering clash could have serious implications for the main event of the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

Additionally, Tony Khan will likely continue the build-up to several ongoing storylines and may even make some matches official for the Chicago event.

Having said that, let's dive into three things that could happen in the latest installment of AEW Dynamite tomorrow night.

#3. Will Dr. Britt Baker get inserted into the AEW Women's title picture?

Dr. Britt Baker will return to action this Wednesday night when she locks horns with KiLynn King in a singles match. The Doctor is currently ranked #2 in the latest women's rankings, just behind the number one contender Toni Storm, who will challenge Thunder Rosa at All Out.

Strangely, the company hasn't inserted Baker into the title plans yet, considering she (w/Jamie Hayter) was feuding with ThunderStorm as of a few weeks ago. It is hard to imagine The Role Model missing out on another pay-per-view match slot.

However, Baker could get added to the AEW Women's Championship program should she defeat King this week. The 31-year-old's last-minute addition could change the dynamic of the babyface program between Rosa and Storm. Plus, her presence can add an unpredictable element to the title match next month.

#2. Chris Jericho kicks Daniel Garcia out of the Jericho Appreciation Society

There appears to be some dissension between Daniel Garcia and his mentor Chris Jericho following the former's match against Bryan Danielson last week. Red Death surprisingly stopped The Wizard from assaulting the worn-out The American Dragon, thus teasing a babyface turn for the first time in his AEW career. Jericho has now asked his protege Garcia to decide "whose side is he on?"

Recent reports have implied that the company is planning a match between Jericho and Danielson at All Out this year. The most logical way to build up the hype for this potential match could be by having Le Champion kick Garcia out of his Jericho Appreciation Society.

The latter could join forces with The Blackpool Combat Club, a switch Danielson had been eagerly waiting to see long before the faction came into existence.

#1. MJF returns to interrupt Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk match in the main event

Will The Salt of the Earth return to television programming this week?

MJF has seemingly been erased from AEW since he dropped a pipebomb on Tony Khan on the June 1 episode of Dynamite. However, recent reports have alluded to his return happening much sooner than anyone would expect.

In that case, fans shouldn't rule out Friedman shockingly appearing during the title unification match between Moxley and Punk. Having him interfere to cause a disqualification in the main event and leaving the episode on a cliffhanger would send fans into a frenzy ahead of All Out.

There couldn't be a better way to bring back The Salt of the Earth than by inserting him into the title picture in the buzzworthy manner he deserves.

