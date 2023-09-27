3 times AEW recreated WWE storylines and segments

AEW is known for its varied and diversified wrestling gimmicks and storylines. However, in a few instances, they have taken to reflecting on iconic moments in the industry and recreating them in their own variations.

From Scott Steiner's infamous math promo to MJF blatantly namedropping Triple H, Nick Khan, and Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions, All Elite Wrestling certainly has created a few dynamic segments.

Below is a list of three instances when AEW imitated iconic WWE segments and moments:

#3. Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho's segment at WrestleMania 19

The two stars were engaged in a hellacious feud that resulted in a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. While HBK emerged victorious, he extended a handshake to his opponent in a bid to showcase mutual respect. Chris Jericho hugged him back but turned it into a low blow.

At AEW Grand Slam last week, Jericho had a match with his former protege, Sammy Guevara. Things turned sour for them when they butted heads a few months ago, with the JAS leader still vying for a title opportunity. They clashed in a singles match where the 52-year-old picked up a win. Following the bout, the two shared a hug, but Guevara turned heel, delivering a low blow to his former mentor.

#2. Ripping off The Rock n' Sock Connection

In 1999, The Rock formed one of the most unlikely tag teams with Mankind. The Rock n' Sock Connection defeated The New Age Outlaws on an edition of SmackDown in 1999. They would often be featured in multiple vignettes to showcase how well they were getting along.

A few months ago, MJF and Adam Cole, who were initially pitted to compete against each other, started working together. They soon competed and won the ROH Tag Team titles at AEW All In. Despite being associated with the World Champion, his friend Roderick Strong is not too fond of their alliance and often tests Cole's friendship with him.

For one clip, MJF and Adam Cole were spotted playing video games backstage and discussing their future. A similar segment was done by The Rock n' Sock Connection during their tenure. While this was done by AEW to throw light on their new game, fans instantly pointed out the uncanny similarities.

#1. MJF imitating the iconic Bret Hart vignette

The 80s and 90s in WWE were overtaken by Bret Hart. He was considered the face of the company and was involved in varied promos and commercials. In one instance, he was featured in a commercial along with a father and his little son where he encourages his favorite star by saying, "Go get 'em, champ."

On AEW Grand Slam, just before MJF's title match against Samoa Joe in the main event, a clip aired where he recreated the iconic video. The only twist was that towards the end, the little boy questioned his father by repeating what MJF seemingly whispered in his ear about whether he was adopted. Thus converting it to typical Maxwell Jacob Friedman style.

