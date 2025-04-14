3 Twists Tony Khan can pull off on the history-making episode of AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is one of the most-watched wrestling shows of the modern era. It premiered in 2019 and now has fans worldwide. Furthermore, it is the company's flagship weekly program.

From time to time, All Elite Wrestling organizes special Dynamite episodes. These have unique titles such as Maximum Carnage, Fright Night Dynamite, and more. These episodes have been a massive success as their match card often offers the same excitement as pay-per-views. This week, the Tony Khan-led company will host Dynamite: Spring BreakThru.

Here are the matches announced for the show so far:

Death Riders (Jon Moxley, PAC & Claudio Castagnoli) (c) vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & HOOK) - AEW World Trios Championship match

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita - Men’s Owen Hart Cup Semifinal Match

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Wild Card Participant - Men’s Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal Match

Athena vs. Mercedes Mone - Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match

Dynamite: Spring BreakThru has the potential to be a historic show. However, for that to happen, Tony Khan must take some bold steps. Here are three such moves.

#3 Former TNA star Josh Alexander to debut and join the Death Riders

The Death Riders consist of five members: World Champion Jon Moxley, World Trios Champion PAC, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir. Since the former Neville recently injured his foot, The Purveyor of Violence will replace him in the upcoming World Trios Title match. The competition this time around is tough because The Opps is hell-bent on securing the gold.

Nevertheless, Moxley's group will likely retain its title with the help of a potential new AEW signing, Josh Alexander. The former TNA star could interfere during the trios' showdown and cost Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata the match. The Death Riders' leader could then officially announce that they have recruited the Canadian native in place of PAC.

#2 Jack Perry to be "Hangman" Adam Page's Owen Hart Cup opponent

Former AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry has been on hiatus for several months. His last match in the company took place at Full Gear 2024 when he lost his title to Daniel Garcia. Perry is a member of The Elite along with Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks. On Dynamite this week, fans might finally witness his anticipated return.

There is a strong possibility that The Scapegoat is going to be "Hangman" Adam Page's opponent in the quarterfinals of the Men’s Owen Hart Cup. This will be an interesting matchup because back in the day, Page was a member of this faction.

#1 Athena to end AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone's undefeated singles run

Nobody has been able to defeat TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in singles competition since she signed with AEW. The CEO has been dominant in the company and is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. She is scheduled to lock horns with ROH Women's World Champion Athena this week, and in this bout, she could be defeated.

Just like The CEO, the former Ember Moon is a modern-day great. Mone's momentum will not get hindered even if she loses because it is not a title match. However, this would mean that the former Sasha Banks is not invincible.

