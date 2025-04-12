Jon Moxley has the ideal replacement for PAC, AEW has already teased it

The Death Riders are currently the most feared faction in All Elite Wrestling. Led by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, the group has been wreaking havoc since its formation last year. Apart from the former Dean Ambrose, the stable consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and PAC.

Ad

Yuta, Castagnoli, and PAC are the reigning World Trios Champions. They won these titles at All In 2024 by defeating the Bang Bang Gang, Hounds of Hell (fka House of Black), and the Patriarchy. They have held gold for over 200 days. However, on Dynamite this week, PAC suffered a foot injury. While it isn't known if the trio will be forced to relinquish their titles, it will be necessary for Moxley to bring in a solid replacement for the Ba*tard if he is sidelined.

Ad

Trending

The perfect replacement for PAC in the Death Riders is none other than former TNT Champion, Jack Perry.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

AEW has already teased Jack Perry joining the Death Riders

Last year, when the Death Riders began steamrolling through the All Elite Wrestling roster, Moxley came face-to-face with Jack Perry, and the Young Bucks backstage. Interestingly, the Death Riders leader did not attack the trio. Instead, he told the Scapegoat that he didn't care about naysayers and thought that he was 'a sweet kid'.

Ad

"You know I don't care what they say. You're a sweet kid," said the World Champion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It appears that Moxley admires and respects the former TNT Champion and is willing to work with him. After all, just like the former Lunatic Fringe, the young star has a no-nonsense attitude and is willing to do anything to win. Additionally, he is an exceptional in-ring competitor.

How could Jack Perry join the Death Riders?

AEW could take a fascinating approach to get Perry to join the Death Riders. When the Scapegoat returns from hiatus, Tony Khan could announce a 'Custody for Jack Perry match'.

Ad

In this bout, Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta would lock horns with the Elite's Kazuchika Okada and the Young Bucks. Since Perry is a member of the Elite, it will be mandatory for the Death Riders to win this potential showdown.

Ad

Eventually, Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta could defeat Okada and the Jackson twins, resulting in the former TNT Champion leaving this popular faction and allying with the former WWE Champion.

Jack Perry's career achievements

Ever since AEW's formation, Jack Perry has been hailed as a future main-eventer and world champion. He, MJF, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara are known as the "Four Pillars" of AEW, and all of them have proven their worth throughout the years.

The Scapegoat has held the AEW TNT Championship once, the AEW World Tag Team Championship once (with Killswitch/Luchasaurus) and the now-defunct FTW Championship once. He is also a former DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More