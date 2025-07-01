3 Underappreciated WWE stars who could become world champions in AEW

WWE has a massively stacked roster at the moment. While stars like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins continue to remain at the mountaintop, other fairly talented stars fail to get the spotlight.

With only a limited TV time available, Triple H can only push a certain set of wrestlers. Several top stars have struggled to get a consistent run in the main event picture for a long time, which has hurt their credibility to some extent. However, things could be a lot different if these specific stars decided to join AEW.

These wrestlers would fit well in the Jacksonville-based promotion, where they would have a realistic chance to get their hands on the AEW World Title. In this article, let's look at three underappreciated WWE stars who could become world champions in AEW.

#3. Sami Zayn could be a main event talent in AEW

Sami Zayn has had an impressive career in WWE. While he has been treated like a top star in the last two years, The Underdog from the Underground has never won a world championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

While many of Sami Zayn's close friends have captured the coveted title, he has failed to accomplish the same despite getting multiple title shots. WWE has teased putting the gold on Zayn numerous times, but they have never pulled the trigger.

Things could be a lot different for The Master Strategist if he were to jump ship to All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion would fit like a glove in AEW, as his in-ring style and promo abilities would allow him to establish an instant connection with the audience.

Sami Zayn is likely to have a steep rise in AEW, and he could find himself in the AEW World Title picture in only a few months. With heels like MJF, Jon Moxley, and Kazuchika Okada around, Zayn could do some of his best work as a babyface.

After failing to capture the world title in WWE, the 40-year-old star could fulfill his aspirations in All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Austin Theory could be a valuable asset to AEW

The last two years have not been too memorable for Austin Theory in WWE. Despite defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 39, the former NXT star has struggled to gain momentum as a singles talent in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Unproven One currently finds himself in a tag team with Grayson Waller, which has done more harm than good to his career. Theory has remained stuck in the tag team division for too long, while names like Bron Breakker and Solo Sikoa have continued to find success.

The former WWE United States Champion has all the tools to become a reliable world champion in any promotion. While Triple H is seemingly unwilling to push Theory to the top, Tony Khan could turn the upstart into the next big thing.

If Theory lands up in All Elite Wrestling, he could tussle it out with some of the best the business has to offer. The young star is an incredible in-ring performer, making him a perfect fit for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While it may take some time for Theory to get into the main event scene, he has the skills and the charisma required to develop a long-standing connection with fans. If The Unproven One continues to deliver solid performances against well-established stars, the AEW World Title may not remain out of his grasp for too long.

#1. Former WWE Champion AJ Styles could retire on a high note in AEW

AJ Styles left the wrestling world stunned in 2016 by making his shocking WWE debut. The Phenomenal One remained a sensation in the Stamford-based promotion till 2021. During that time, Styles went on to become a world champion twice.

In the past few years, AJ Styles has not been treated like a top star consistently. While he has had a few memorable moments here and there, most of Styles' feuds have been disappointing.

Styles' rivalries with names like Edge (Cope), Finn Balor, Logan Paul, and Karrion Kross have failed to impress fans. The Phenomenal One has primarily been used to put over the newly crowned world champions and help them cement their title reign.

Styles is in the twilight stage of his career, and Triple H does not seem to have any plans to put the world championship on him anytime soon. The scenario could be a lot different if the two-time WWE Champion were to join AEW.

The 48-year-old star will likely be booked as a main event talent only in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Phenomenal One is the individual who paved the road for individuals like Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, who continue to take AEW to new heights. After conquering almost every top promotion, Styles decided to hang up his boots in the Tony Khan-led company.

Bryan Danielson concluded his full-time career in AEW by winning the World Title at All In 2024. AJ Styles could follow in the footsteps of The American Dragon and win the AEW World Title before his eventual retirement.

