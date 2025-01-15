3 Ways Jon Moxley could lose his AEW World Title to Powerhouse Hobbs at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

At Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, Jon Moxley will put his AEW World Championship on the line against Powerhouse Hobbs. The MONSTAR earned his match against The Purveyor of Violence by emerging victorious in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match on last week's Dynamite.

Since winning the high-stakes contest, Hobbs has had a couple of interactions with The Death Riders in which he impressively forced the heel faction to retreat. Many fans are not happy with the current state of Jon Moxley's reign, with many people demanding Tony Khan pivot.

If Powerhouse Hobbs dethrones The Ace of All Elite Wrestling this Wednesday night, it could have some serious implications on AEW's landscape. Hobbs' win would instantly mark the end of Moxley's chaotic reign, which has failed to leave its desired impact on the promotion's core fanbase.

It will be intriguing to see if Tony Khan shocks the world by crowning the 33-year-old star as the new AEW World Champion.

In this article, let's look at three ways Jon Moxley could lose his title to Powerhouse Hobbs in the upcoming episode of Dynamite:

#3. PAC could turn his back on The Death Riders

An intriguing way for Tony Khan to salvage The Death Riders' story arc could be to have PAC betray the rest of his stablemates. The former leader of the Death Triangle is a well-established entity in All Elite Wrestling and can be a believable threat to Jon Moxley in the future.

Fans seem to have grown tired of Moxley's ambiguous mission, and it is high time that Tony Khan takes the world title off him. While it is highly unlikely for Powerhouse Hobbs to overcome a united Death Riders group, The MONSTAR may find an opening against the champion if PAC turns his back on his master.

The Man That Gravity Forgot would not be too glad to work under Jon Moxley, who has failed to explain what his final goal really is. The 38-year-old star could finally realize that Moxley's mission was nothing more than a hoax, and he had only kept the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion alongside him to remain the AEW World Champion for a long time.

While it may come out of nowhere, PAC's babyface turn could be a great way for the Tony Khan-led company to pivot from The Death Riders storyline.

The former AEW All-Atlantic Champion could deal a huge blow to The One True King in the upcoming episode of Dynamite. In a shocking turn of events, The Beautiful Shooting Star could attack his master with a weapon behind the referee's back.

Jon Moxley would be left in a vulnerable position after being assaulted by his trusted ally. This would ultimately work in the favor of Powerhouse Hobbs. It would be an exciting way for the promotion to crown a new world champion while also setting up a feud between Moxley and PAC.

#2. Cope could cost Jon Moxley his match against Powerhouse Hobbs

Since his return at Worlds End 2024, Cope has actively tried to hunt down Jon Moxley and his allies. The Rated R Superstar seems to be more obsessed with ending the tyrannical rule of the heel group rather than getting his hands on the AEW World Title.

In the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Cope could pull off a shocker by helping Powerhouse Hobbs defeat The Purveyor of Violence. The erstwhile Ultimate Opportunist has been agitated with Moxley for trying to end the careers of Bryan Danielson, Orange Cassidy, and even FTR.

The 51-year-old could deal a huge blow to Moxley's ego by causing the demise of his title reign this Wednesday. Rated FTR could take out the rest of the members of The Death Riders on Dynamite to even the odds for The Embodiment of Willpower.

With no other shenanigans to take care of, Powerhouse Hobbs could easily nail his finisher on The One True King to become the new AEW World Champion. Hobbs' victory would result in a new era for the Jacksonville-based promotion, which has been held hostage by Jon Moxley for the past four months.

The Ace of AEW would be infuriated with Cope costing him his title, further intensifying the tension between the two stars. With no championship on the line, the Moxley vs. Cope rivalry would instantly become more personal.

#1. Powerhouse Hobbs could defeat Jon Moxley clean

In the past few days, Powerhouse Hobbs has emerged as a believable threat to Jon Moxley's world title reign. Since becoming the number one contender, Hobbs has received great reactions from fans, who seem to back the idea of having the 33-year-old star as their next AEW World Champion.

AEW desperately needs to breathe some new life into its main event scene, and it can only happen if Jon Moxley loses the world championship. Only a powerful babyface can put an end to Moxley's tyranny, and Powerhouse Hobbs fits that bill perfectly.

The former TNT Champion could put on one of the most heroic performances in AEW history at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. The MONSTAR could neutralize the threat of The Death Riders on his own by decimating each member of the group one by one.

Jon Moxley might be left with no answers for Hobbs, who could inflict some serious damage on The One True King. After a hard-fought battle, the California native could overcome Moxley's threat and fulfill his pursuit of the AEW World Championship.

It will be an emotional moment for the crowd when Powerhouse Hobbs finally gets his well-deserved moment of glory. While the title change would surely be unexpected, it could end up being the best thing to happen to the AEW main event scene.

