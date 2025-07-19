3 ways Kenny Omega can make his return to AEW

Kenny Omega is the heart and soul of AEW. He's the company's first and only Grand Slam Champion and an Executive Vice President. Furthermore, he is considered a modern-day great.At AEW All In 2025, Kenny Omega locked horns with Kazuchika Okada. This was a winner-takes-all match for the AEW Unified Championship, and it was well-received by fans. Both stars had equal momentum going into this bout. However, The Rainmaker emerged victorious. The Best Bout Machine did not feature on the latest Dynamite, and it is not known when he will return. He is reportedly taking some time off. Nevertheless, Tony Khan has the opportunity to make his comeback legendary. All that is required is a good story and consistent booking. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are three ways Kenny Omega can make his return to AEW.#3. By joining The Death RidersOn the recent episode of Dynamite, Kazuchika Okada called out Swerve Strickland for taking the EVP titles away from The Young Bucks at All In. The New Flavor soon showed up and came face-to-face with The Rainmaker. It is unlikely that Omega will interfere in this feud. Hence, it makes sense for Tony Khan to give him a fresh angle.Fans will be shocked if The Best Bout Machine unexpectedly joins The Death Riders in a future Dynamite episode. Omega is a special athlete, so its leader, Jon Moxley, wouldn't mind having him. Interestingly, even as a part of the heel faction, he could remain a face. His character could be similar to that of Bryan Danielson when he briefly joined the The Wyatt Family in WWE. This way, Omega's story in All Elite Wrestling will get more sophisticated.#2. By taking MJF's guaranteed AEW World Title opportunity View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion. His reign was quite memorable, and fans miss seeing the beautiful title around his waist. He has not held the AEW World Title since 2021, and a second reign is long overdue. Tony Khan must consider making him world champion, and one way to do this could be by taking the opportunity from MJF.MJF won the All In Men's Casino Gauntlet Match for a future AEW World Championship opportunity. Omega could make his return during a Hurt Syndicate segment and challenge The Salt of the Earth to a match for the contract. Friedman will likely try to avoid this match, but he will probably give in. The Cleaner could then defeat the 29-year-old at a future pay-per-view and earn a guaranteed AEW World Title opportunity.#1. Kenny Omega might turn heel by attacking Kota Ibushi View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKota Ibushi recently returned to All Elite Wrestling, and fans are hoping to see more of him. Additionally, he has reunited with his best friend Kenny Omega. Both are beloved faces, and the tale of The Golden Lovers is legendary.In a future episode of Dynamite, Kenny Omega could show up and save Ibushi from an attack. However, he could then shockingly betray his best friend, turning heel in the process. This would set up a heated rivalry and hopefully lead to one of the greatest matches in AEW history.