3 ways Tony Khan can beat Triple H on Wrestlepalooza/All Out weekend

AEW and WWE are fierce rivals. Triple H and his team are bent on putting the Jacksonville-based company out of business, but Tony Khan has no intention of backing down. For the past few months, World Wrestling Entertainment has been counter-programming All Elite Wrestling shows. The Stamford-based company held Saturday Night's Main Event XL on the same day as All In: Texas and NXT Heatwave on the same day as Forbidden Door. Furthermore, both All Out and Wrestlepalooza are happening on September 20, 2025. Khan recently spoke about the rival company's business strategy. He said that his focus is on his own product, and he is not bothered by how other promotions operate. &quot;I think the most important thing for us to do that is to talk about AEW, and work really hard on AEW every week. And it means not focusing on necessarily what every wrestling promotion is doing,&quot; said Khan. [H/T: Cageside Seats]If Tony Khan plays his cards right, he could defeat Triple H on Wrestlepalooza/All Out weekend. Here are four ways to do it. #3. Jon Moxley disbands the Death Riders after losing to Darby Allin Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is currently in a rivalry with Darby Allin. They are scheduled to lock horns at All Out 2025, and the build-up to their match has been entertaining so far. For the time being, this showdown does not have a stipulation. But Tony Khan has the chance to change it. The former AEW TNT Champion could demand a fascinating stipulation for his upcoming match with The Purveyor of Violence. On this week's Dynamite, The Daredevil could hold Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta hostage. He would only agree to let them go if the former World Champion agreed to disband The Death Riders if he lost at All Out. This would make this feud even more interesting. #2. Jack Perry returns to cost Christian Cage and Adam Copeland View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt All In 2025, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will lock horns with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). Fans are expecting this showdown to be brutal. However, Tony Khan might have something interesting planned for its ending. There is a strong possibility that Jack Perry will return and cost CnC their match. The Scapegoat has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since he lost the TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2025. At All Out, he and Luchasauraus might reunite and attack Cage and Copeland. The former Jungle Boy's return would certainly receive a thunderous reaction. Furthermore, it would set up a match between Jurassic Express 2.0 and the seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions. #1. Tony Khan should book &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page and MJF again At Forbidden Door, &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page retained the AEW World Title in an extraordinary match against MJF. Interestingly, The Salt of the Earth still has the Casino Gauntlet championship contract that he won at All In: Texas. Tony Khan must not think twice and book Hangman vs. MJF again. On this week's Dynamite, Friedman must announce that he is going to trigger his contract. The match between the Young Genius and The Anxious Millennial Cowboy at All Out has the potential to blow the roof off. Hopefully, the champion will retain, and Friedman will eventually turn face.