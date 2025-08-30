Predicting the Entire WWE Wrestlepalooza Match Card

After this weekend's WWE Clash in Paris 2025, the next major premium live event for the Stamford-based promotion is Wrestlepalooza. The PLE will emanate live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on September 20th.Reports suggest big names could be expected to be on the card. Since the show was announced, fans have been predicting the matches that could be booked for the card.In this article, let's predict the four matches World Wrestling Entertainment could announce for Wrestlepalooza 2025:#4. John Cena vs. Brock LesnarThe Beast Incarnate returned after two long years at SummerSlam 2025, after The Leader of Cenation lost his title to Cody Rhodes. Brock Lesnar launched an attack on the 17-time WWE World Champion.Many expected Lesnar to face Cena at the Clash in Paris. However, WWE came up with a different plan and Logan Paul challenged the veteran to a bout at France PLE.Meanwhile, Lesnar is officially announced to return on SmackDown, which suggests Cena and The Beast may kick off their feud and most likely collide at next month’s event.#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyreThe post-SummerSlam edition of the blue brand ended with chaos, with The Scottish Warrior attacking The American Nightmare and smashing his head into the announcer's table.Rhodes has gone missing since that attack. A picture went viral on social media, which hinted that Cody was shooting for the &quot;Street Fighter&quot; film. He and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, have also announced the birth of a newborn.Now, reports suggest Undisputed Champion may soon return and begin a rivalry with McIntyre. Rhodes could make his first title defense since winning the gold back against the Scotsman at the Wrestlepalooza PLE.#2. Seth Rollins vs. the former WWE ChampionThe Visionary is a massive favorite to retain his Heavyweight title at Clash in Paris in a fatal-four way match and extend his title reign further.However, Punk may have multiple near falls, making him first in line for a potential singles championship contest. Therefore, The Best in the World could face Rollins in a singles match at the Indianapolis premium live event.#1. Stephanie Vaquer vs. mystery opponentLa Primera is the rightful number-one contender for the Women's World Championship. She punched her ticket for the title by winning the women's Battle Royal at Evolution 2.0Vaquer was all set to face Women's World Champion Naomi at Clash in Paris. However, things drastically changed when The Glow vacated her title after announcing her pregnancy.Last week, on WWE RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce officially removed Stephanie from the Clash in Paris card. He revealed that he would be announcing a mystery opponent whom La Primera would face for the vacant title. Stephanie could face the mystery opponent at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next month.