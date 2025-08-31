3 Stars Jon Moxley could recruit to form the new Death Riders in AEW

The Death Riders suffered a huge blow last month at All In: Texas, where Jon Moxley was finally dethroned as AEW World Champion by Hangman Adam Page. Since then, the group has gotten a little more vicious and desperate, and now, it seems that The One True King is on the lookout for new additions.The Death Riders, their &quot;mercenary&quot; Gabe Kidd, and their allies The Young Bucks were defeated this past Sunday by the team of Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and The Golden Lovers in a Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door 2025. The villainous faction is surely keen not only to eliminate its enemies but also to rebuild its strength. Based on recent All Elite programming, let us consider three stars who might join Moxley and his allies soon.#1. Former AEW TBS Champion Kris StatlanderKris Statlander has had her hands full in recent weeks with Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and their alliance with The Triangle of Madness. While seemingly trying to salvage her friendship with Willow Nightingale, Born Again Kristen has made new allies of her own, such as Queen Aminata and Harley Cameron. The 30-year-old star, along with the other babyfaces, was unfortunately unsuccessful in defeating The Megasus and The Triangle of Madness at Forbidden Door Zero-Hour, although the feud continued on the fallout episode of AEW Dynamite after the pay-per-view.Kris Statlander and Jon Moxley backstage [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]Over the past few months, Statlander has also received a surprising degree of interest from the Death Riders. Jon Moxley has been seen hyping her up and acknowledging her recent successes backstage. The One True King even secured the former TBS Champion her $100K prize money, which The Young Bucks had claimed as theirs. It appears that Moxley is heavily invested in Statlander's career, and it wouldn't be surprising if he recruits her into his faction sometime soon. The Death Riders also have had issues with Willow Nightingale, which could serve as an added incentive for Stat to join the stable.#2. Former AEW TNT Champion Daniel GarciaAfter the Death Riders ended Bryan Danielson's full-time career at WrestleDream 2024, it seemed like Daniel Garcia was poised to be one of the prominent young faces leading the war against the violent faction. However, The Red Death's booking since winning the TNT Championship from Jack Perry has been subject to a lot of criticism, especially with respect to how the up-and-coming star was not more closely involved with the opposition against Jon Moxley's crew, despite earlier teasing.This week on AEW Dynamite, however, Garcia battled The Purveyor of Violence in a one-on-one match, and although he didn't win, he appeared to earn the respect of the former AEW World Champion. Afterwards, on Collision, Moxley seemingly provided his counsel to the former JAS member ahead of his match against Blake Christian. Following the bout, Garcia challenged Moxley to another singles match next week, which Wheeler Yuta accepted on his leader's behalf.Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]Regardless of the outcome of their next showdown, it is quite likely that the leader of the Death Riders might appreciate Garcia's efforts against him and therefore offer him a spot in his group, just like how Yuta earned his spot in the then-Blackpool Combat Club. Fans have also been speculating that the Jacksonville-based company might be turning Garcia heel soon, arguing that he is due for a character shift. This could be achieved by having the budding grappler join up with the Death Riders.#3. Former AEW TNT Champion Jack PerryJack Perry has been missing from AEW programming since being unseated as TNT Champion by Daniel Garcia at last year's Full Gear pay-per-view. He did compete in a tag team match at NJPW Strong Style Evolved the following month and had a tense reunion with The Young Bucks afterward, accusing them of abandoning him during his feud with Garcia. Although The Jackson Brothers suggested that the two sides should discuss things privately, The Scapegoat's continued hiatus indicates that there may still be a rift between them.A recent clip from Being The Elite revealed that Perry called Matt and Nick Jackson after the former tag champs, along with the Death Riders and Gabe Kidd, lost their Lights Out Steel Cage match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. However, The Bucks did not answer the call. The former Jungle Boy might be fed up with his Elite stablemates and decide to leave them for Jon Moxley's faction.The Ace of the World had spoken to Perry in apparently friendly terms during their backstage interaction last year, and his frustrations with The Young Bucks' failures at London last Sunday (and at Anarchy in the Arena earlier this year) could lead him to turn on The Jacksons along with Perry, whom he could initiate into his army.