3 ways Tony Khan can bring back Private Party in AEW 

By Debangshu Nath
Published Aug 02, 2025 15:12 GMT
Private Party consists of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. (Image via AEW Instagram)
Private Party consists of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. (Image via AEW Instagram)

AEW has one of the strongest tag team divisions in all of wrestling. The AEW World Tag Team titles are currently held by The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. They won gold by defeating the previous champions, Private Party, on Dynamite earlier this year.

Ad

Ever since Private Party got dethroned, they have not been seen on All Elite Wrestling TV. Interestingly, on House of Glory High Intensity 2025, they unexpectedly showed up and rescued Amazing Red from an attack by Ricochet and HOG Cruiserweight Champion Daron Richardson. Fans were happy to get a glimpse of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen after months. Many immensely miss them on Dynamite and Collision. Unfortunately, it is not known when Tony Khan will bring them back.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Private Party certainly brings a lot of fun to the tag team division. If they return anytime soon, there are three ways Khan could book their return.

#3. By costing The Young Bucks their tournament match next week

Ad

The AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament is currently in progress. FTR has already reached the finals. However, the second finalists will be decided on Dynamite next week. The Young Bucks will lock horns with Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) in the semi-finals. Both teams have an equal chance to qualify. However, it will be entertaining to see Matt and Nick Jackson's misery increase tenfold.

Private Party might return on Dynamite next week and interfere in the above match. They might cause The Young Bucks to lose the match in humiliating fashion, leading to a rivalry between the two talented duos. A potential Young Bucks vs. Private Party showdown at All Out 2025 could bring the house down.

Ad

#2. Ally with former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

Darby Allin is finally back in All Elite Wrestling. The Daredevil recently began a rivalry with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. Allin is going to war with one of the most dreaded groups in the modern era. He is outnumbered, and he can't subdue his rivals alone. This might be a good time for him to make a few new allies.

Ad

The Invisible Man might ally with Private Party soon. This trio has the potential to fend off The Death Riders and have extraordinary chemistry while doing it. Furthermore, Allin, Kassidy, and Quen would make for amazing AEW World Trios Champions. A hypothetical name for the trio could be Daredevil Party.

#1. By joining The Hurt Syndicate

Ad

As the famous saying goes: If you can't beat them, join them. Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley defeated Private Party earlier this year to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. This match was one-sided and a brutal display of The Almighty and The Standard of Excelence's raw strength.

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen might realize that it will be best for them to join forces with MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin. If this happens, The Hurt Syndicate will only grow stronger and meaner. This storyline certainly has the potential to captivate fans worldwide.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications