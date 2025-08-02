3 ways Tony Khan can bring back Private Party in AEW 

AEW has one of the strongest tag team divisions in all of wrestling. The AEW World Tag Team titles are currently held by The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. They won gold by defeating the previous champions, Private Party, on Dynamite earlier this year. Ever since Private Party got dethroned, they have not been seen on All Elite Wrestling TV. Interestingly, on House of Glory High Intensity 2025, they unexpectedly showed up and rescued Amazing Red from an attack by Ricochet and HOG Cruiserweight Champion Daron Richardson. Fans were happy to get a glimpse of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen after months. Many immensely miss them on Dynamite and Collision. Unfortunately, it is not known when Tony Khan will bring them back. Private Party certainly brings a lot of fun to the tag team division. If they return anytime soon, there are three ways Khan could book their return. #3. By costing The Young Bucks their tournament match next week View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament is currently in progress. FTR has already reached the finals. However, the second finalists will be decided on Dynamite next week. The Young Bucks will lock horns with Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) in the semi-finals. Both teams have an equal chance to qualify. However, it will be entertaining to see Matt and Nick Jackson's misery increase tenfold. Private Party might return on Dynamite next week and interfere in the above match. They might cause The Young Bucks to lose the match in humiliating fashion, leading to a rivalry between the two talented duos. A potential Young Bucks vs. Private Party showdown at All Out 2025 could bring the house down. #2. Ally with former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin Darby Allin is finally back in All Elite Wrestling. The Daredevil recently began a rivalry with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. Allin is going to war with one of the most dreaded groups in the modern era. He is outnumbered, and he can't subdue his rivals alone. This might be a good time for him to make a few new allies. The Invisible Man might ally with Private Party soon. This trio has the potential to fend off The Death Riders and have extraordinary chemistry while doing it. Furthermore, Allin, Kassidy, and Quen would make for amazing AEW World Trios Champions. A hypothetical name for the trio could be Daredevil Party. #1. By joining The Hurt Syndicate View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs the famous saying goes: If you can't beat them, join them. Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley defeated Private Party earlier this year to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. This match was one-sided and a brutal display of The Almighty and The Standard of Excelence's raw strength. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen might realize that it will be best for them to join forces with MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin. If this happens, The Hurt Syndicate will only grow stronger and meaner. This storyline certainly has the potential to captivate fans worldwide.