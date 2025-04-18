3 WWE legends who praised AEW and 2 who criticised it

AEW has emerged as a viable alternative to WWE in the past six years. While the Jacksonville-based promotion has accumulated a loyal fan base over this time, not everyone seems to be a fan of the company's product.

Several wrestling legends have given their assessment of Tony Khan's style of booking from time to time. Meanwhile, a few iconic figures like Paul Wight (Big Show) and Sting have also signed contracts with the TK-led company.

While a few legendary WWE stars have applauded the content put out by All Elite Wrestling, some icons were not too pleased by the promotion's method of storytelling.

In this article, let's look at three WWE legends who have praised AEW and two who have criticized it:

#3. WWE's Franchise Player John Cena praised the emergence of AEW

John Cena is one of the most decorated WWE stars of all time. The Cenation Leader was the face of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly two decades.

During an interaction with Chris Van Vliet in February 2019, The Franchise Player gave his opinion on the existence of an alternative like AEW. The 16-time World Champion stated the external competition in the form of All Elite Wrestling would, in turn, help World Wrestling Entertainment put out a better product.

John Cena also believed that promotions like the Tony Khan-led one strengthened the economy of the pro wrestling industry, creating more jobs and opportunities for world-class pro wrestlers.

According to The Cenation Leader, the overall stature of the pro wrestling industry goes higher with more major promotions in the market, allowing the sport to go mainstream.

#2. Bret Hart appeared critical of AEW's in-ring product

Bret Hart is among the most accomplished in-ring performers of all time. However, The Hitman does not seem to be a fan of the style of the in-ring competition in AEW.

In a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani show, the former WWE Champion gave his two cents on the landscape of modern-day pro wrestling. While Hart praised stars like Roman Reigns for trying to cater to his generation of wrestlers, he was critical of AEW wrestlers for how they approached in-ring competition.

The Excellence of Execution lambasted the stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion for being more like "actors" than actual wrestlers. The Hitman stated that he does not want wrestling in AEW to be so choreographed, urging performers to adopt a more realistic style of combat.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin praised the Jacksonville-based outfit's existence for the wrestling industry

Stone Cold Steve Austin led the WWE into a new era of prosperity when the company faced its fiercest opposition in the form of WCW. The Texas Rattlesnake knows very well how to thrive in the wrestling industry despite having strong competition.

In April 2021, Stone Cold Steve Austin opened up about the importance of AEW to the overall wrestling business. The Bionic Redneck had a similar view as John Cena, as he called the presence of the Tony Khan-led company healthier for the entire industry.

Austin drew parallels between WCW and AEW, stating that strong competition has always forced WWE to step out of its comfort zone and put out a better product. The Texas Rattlesnake believed that AEW's product was not exactly the same as the Stamford-based promotion.

The legendary star also applauded the TK-led company for providing a platform to succeed to many underutilized talents. Stone Cold labeled All Elite Wrestling as "good" for the entire industry, including the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. AEW "too cheesy" for Goldberg

Goldberg had an incredible career in WCW, where he maintained a legendary winning streak. The Myth also had two runs in WWE, where he became a multi-time World Champion.

The former Universal Champion became a free agent after his match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. Many fans expected the iconic figure to possibly sign a lucrative contract with AEW.

However, the veteran did not ink a deal with the Tony Khan-led company. In an interview in April 2024, the 58-year-old star revealed that he held conversations with Khan, but was not convinced about AEW being a suitable company for him to ply his trade in.

As per the WCW legend, All Elite Wrestling's product was "too cheesy" for his liking, and he couldn't see himself being a part of the promotion's roster. Goldberg also dismissed AEW's claim of being a viable alternative to WWE, stating that he would never go to the company in his lifetime.

#1. The Rock was happy about AEW's rise and follows the product

Before becoming an iconic Hollywood star, The Rock ruled the hearts of pro wrestling fans. Soon after WWE won the war against WCW, The Brahma Bull distanced himself from the industry to focus on his acting aspirations.

In 2019, The Great One was asked what he thought about All Elite Wrestling. Surprisingly, the 52-year-old veteran gave a resounding thumbs-up to AEW's emergence as a competitor to WWE.

The Rock also admitted that he watches the Jacksonville-based promotion's shows. The People's Champion concluded his response by saying that he was happy for the company's success, believing that such organizations create hunger in other promotions as well.

