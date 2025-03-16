3 WWE stars Ricochet has targetted since turning heel in AEW

After a five-year-long stint in WWE, Ricochet joined AEW in August 2024. The One and Only barged into the Jacksonville-based promotion as a babyface but failed to get over with the attention of the audience.

Ad

The former WWE United States Champion turned heel during his recent feud with Swerve Strickland. It was a turning point for his career, as Ricochet grew leaps and bounds as a character after embracing his villainous side.

Following his heel turn, The One and Only became a much more confident personality, which instantly led to an improvement in his work. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion also upped his social media game to target his fellow AEW Superstars.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, The One and Only has also taken digs at a few top WWE stars in recent weeks. In this article, let's look at three WWE Superstars Ricochet has targeted on social media since turning heel in AEW:

#3. Ricochet vowed to humiliate The Miz in a promo battle

The Miz has destroyed several top stars on the microphone in the past. The A-Lister is an excellent trash talker who can outshine any individual in a promo battle.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

An X (fka Twitter) user recently shared a post asking the wrestling community if they would like to see The Aewsome One sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion. One of the many individuals who responded to the tweet was Ricochet, who claimed that he would embarrass the veteran in a war of words.

The One and Only's comments caught the attention of the wrestling community, who criticized the star for calling himself a superior trash talker than The Miz. While he has drastically improved on the microphone, fans do not think Ricochet could hang with the former WWE Champion in a promo battle.

Ad

#2. Ricochet took a dig at Drew McIntyre on X

Ricochet's tweet about The Miz drew the attention of several WWE fans. One of the X users responded to The One and Only's claim by posting a GIF of Drew McIntyre.

The fan stated that The Future of the Flight might not stand any chance against The Scottish Warrior if the two stars ever crossed paths again. The former Intercontinental Champion was quick to respond, as he posted a GIF of slapping McIntyre during one of their matches in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another X user tried to get back at the 36-year-old star by posting a GIF of the former WWE Champion hitting Ricochet with a mid-air Claymore. The cunning heel quickly replied to the fan by uploading a clip of him pinning The Chosen One on RAW.

While The A-Lister may not seek payback against The One and Only, Ricochet might be playing with fire by poking The Scottish Warrior. Drew McIntyre is known for his ruthless social media antics, and he could creatively destroy The Future of the Flight in their Twitter feud.

Ad

#1. The One and Only mocked the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to The Rock. The American Nightmare told The Final Boss to "Go F**K Himself," boldly announcing that he was unwilling to side with The Brahma Bull.

A few moments later, Rhodes was shockingly attacked by John Cena, who turned heel for the first time in over 20 years. In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, Ricochet commented on what went down between The American Nightmare and The Great One in Toronto.

Ad

As per The Future of the Flight, Cody Rhodes "deserved" the beating he got at the hands of The Rock and John Cena. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion stated that Rhodes was rightfully brutalized by the two legends for using F-Bomb in front of the Canadian crowd.

The cunning heel said that he was too strong and would have easily avoided the beatdown if he were in the place of Cody Rhodes. Ricochet stated that he would be the one doing the damage if he ever found himself in such a situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback