  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 31-year-old star to join AEW as newest member of Ricochet's stable after leaving WWE?

31-year-old star to join AEW as newest member of Ricochet's stable after leaving WWE?

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 30, 2025 03:58 GMT
Ricochet and GOA - The Demand [Image Credits: AEW
Ricochet and GOA - The Demand [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Since the start of this year, Ricochet has established himself as one of AEW's top heel acts. The One and Only currently boasts a formidable and dominant tag team as his backup, and could potentially add a former WWE superstar to his group in case the latter shows up in the Tony Khan-led promotion. The talent in question, Edris Enofe, recently made his exit from the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

Shortly after defeating Mark Briscoe in a brutal Stretcher Match at Double or Nothing earlier this year, Ricochet revealed that he was on the lookout for a crew to watch his back and help him in his quest to obtain All Elite Wrestling championship gold. Towards the end of June, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona stepped up to fill the role by taking out AR Fox backstage, after the latter had confronted The Future of Flight for walking out on him during their tag bout.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ricochet's alliance with The Gates of Agony has already proven to be quite successful. The Demand, as the trio are called, defeated JetSpeed and Michael Oku at Forbidden Door, nearly dethroned The Opps for their AEW World Trios Championships, and shockingly prevailed over The Hurt Syndicate earlier this month at All Out : Toronto. To sustain their momentum, Ricochet could take a page out of the playbook of other All Elite factions like The Death Riders and The Don Callis Family, and decide to expand his crew even further, which could open the doors for Edris Enofe to join The Demand.

Ad
Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

The former NXT superstar recently announced his WWE departure, which has seemingly prompted Ricochet to dare the 31-year-old star to cross over to AEW. If Enofe is offered an All Elite Wrestling contract, he could be slotted into a program with The Human Highlight Reel, which could later lead to Edris joining forces with the high-flyer and GOA as the newest member of The Demand. It should be noted that such an angle is entirely speculative at this point, since AEW may end up not signing Enofe, considering his lack of experience outside WWE.

Ad

Ricochet was ejected from ringside last week on AEW Dynamite

Following on the heels of their massive win over The Hurt Syndicate, The Gates of Agony challenged Bandido and Brody King for their World Tag Team Titles on the September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite. Although Ricochet tried to help his stable-mates steal the belts by interfering in the bout, he was caught by referee Aubrey Edwards, who thus ejected the former WWE superstar from ringside.

Ad

The Highlight of The Night later took to X/Twitter to lash out at Edwards over her actions, writing:

"Honestly, its a travesty that they even had to have that match! And then letting Aubrey abuse her power like that in front of America? I will not let this stand," he wrote.

It remains to be seen what lies next for The Demand on All Elite Wrestling programming.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications