31-year-old star to join AEW as newest member of Ricochet's stable after leaving WWE?

Since the start of this year, Ricochet has established himself as one of AEW's top heel acts. The One and Only currently boasts a formidable and dominant tag team as his backup, and could potentially add a former WWE superstar to his group in case the latter shows up in the Tony Khan-led promotion. The talent in question, Edris Enofe, recently made his exit from the sports entertainment juggernaut. Shortly after defeating Mark Briscoe in a brutal Stretcher Match at Double or Nothing earlier this year, Ricochet revealed that he was on the lookout for a crew to watch his back and help him in his quest to obtain All Elite Wrestling championship gold. Towards the end of June, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona stepped up to fill the role by taking out AR Fox backstage, after the latter had confronted The Future of Flight for walking out on him during their tag bout. Ricochet's alliance with The Gates of Agony has already proven to be quite successful. The Demand, as the trio are called, defeated JetSpeed and Michael Oku at Forbidden Door, nearly dethroned The Opps for their AEW World Trios Championships, and shockingly prevailed over The Hurt Syndicate earlier this month at All Out : Toronto. To sustain their momentum, Ricochet could take a page out of the playbook of other All Elite factions like The Death Riders and The Don Callis Family, and decide to expand his crew even further, which could open the doors for Edris Enofe to join The Demand. The former NXT superstar recently announced his WWE departure, which has seemingly prompted Ricochet to dare the 31-year-old star to cross over to AEW. If Enofe is offered an All Elite Wrestling contract, he could be slotted into a program with The Human Highlight Reel, which could later lead to Edris joining forces with the high-flyer and GOA as the newest member of The Demand. It should be noted that such an angle is entirely speculative at this point, since AEW may end up not signing Enofe, considering his lack of experience outside WWE. Ricochet was ejected from ringside last week on AEW DynamiteFollowing on the heels of their massive win over The Hurt Syndicate, The Gates of Agony challenged Bandido and Brody King for their World Tag Team Titles on the September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite. Although Ricochet tried to help his stable-mates steal the belts by interfering in the bout, he was caught by referee Aubrey Edwards, who thus ejected the former WWE superstar from ringside. The Highlight of The Night later took to X/Twitter to lash out at Edwards over her actions, writing: &quot;Honestly, its a travesty that they even had to have that match! And then letting Aubrey abuse her power like that in front of America? I will not let this stand,&quot; he wrote.Lightskin Kingpin @KingRicochetLINKHonestly, its a travesty that they even had to have that match! And then letting Aubrey abuse her power like that in front of America? I will not let this stand.It remains to be seen what lies next for The Demand on All Elite Wrestling programming.