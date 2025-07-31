4 AEW pairs that could become the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions

It has recently been revealed that the introduction of the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship is in the works. Seeing how often the promotion has been putting together the best duos on the roster in the ring, this seems like a long-overdue move.Tony Khan mentioned while speaking to WGN Radio that the belts ''exist.'' The AEW CEO revealed that he pushed back the tournament to crown the inaugural champion due to a portion of the women's division being out of action due to injuries.There is no telling when this will take place, but there is already a plethora of talent who could step up, win the tournament, and claim the newest belts in the company. Here are four duos who may come out on top and become the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions:#4. TayJayTay Melo and Anna Jay can be named as one of the duos that started the trend of women's tag teams in the Jacksonville-based company. In 2020, they teamed up as part of AEW's Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw. Almost five years have passed, and they remain a duo.They could go into this tournament as the team with the greatest chemistry. While individually they may be outmatched by several other stars, in the end, this is a tag team tournament, and they have a huge advantage over others.#3. Megan Bayne &amp; Penelope FordAnother potential entrant in the tournament could be the unlikely duo of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Their chemistry may not be as good as others, and they may not be friends outside the ring, but with a star as dominant as The Greek Goddess, the odds may lean in their favor.The two have already taken down several major stars in the women's division in tag team action, and this tournament may be their breakthrough moment. After missing out on becoming the AEW Women's World Champion, Bayne may settle for claiming another prize, the Women's Tag Team Title.#2. Triangle of MadnessOne of the newest AEW factions to emerge is the Triangle of Madness, consisting of Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue. For this tournament, Hart and Blue may be the representatives of the faction, seeing how they have been a formidable duo over the past year.Similar to TayJay, this duo seems to have the best chemistry of the bunch, as they have gone to war by each other's side on multiple occasions. Last year, the two teamed up for a Street Fight against Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale and were able to walk out as the victors.One thing that their opponents should take note of is the presence of Thekla, as she may interfere in their matches and give her stablemates a better chance at a win. They may end up being the dark horses in the tournament.#1. Athena &amp; Billie Starkz may take over the AEW women's tag team divisionAthena and Billie Starkz have the most unique dynamic of all the women's tag teams, as it is Minion Overlord teaming up with her minion. Despite this, Starkz has not been dead weight and has been able to hold her own during their matches.Last night on Dynamite, the duo faced off against Toni Storm and Alex Windsor. Using great misdirection tactics, Athena was able to connect with her O-Face finisher on Storm, giving them the win. This is proof that not only can the Forever Champion take down the AEW Women's World Champion, but also that she and her minion are a top tag team.While the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions may be on hold, there have already been hints over the past few months regarding who could step up and win it all. However, there is also no telling if more unlikely duos will come into existence in the future, changing the landscape of the division.