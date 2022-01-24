4 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't: Big update on Jon Moxley's involvement in Royal Rumble; WWE doesn't want RAW star to become Tony Khan's future signee?

Welcome back to another exciting edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't. With the Royal Rumble fast approaching, we've come across reports suggesting the possibility of AEW stars entering through the 'forbidden door.'

Meanwhile, Vince McMahon doesn't want a current WWE RAW Superstar to join Tony Khan's promotion in the future. Today's edition will also shed light on the contract expiry of multiple members from All Elite Wrestling's original roster. Now without further ado, let's quickly get down to the top rumor stories of the week.

#5 Hopefully not true: No AEW stars involved in the WWE Royal Rumble this year

Joshua @TheRoyalJoshua Hold up? People think Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley is coming during the Royal Rumble? Come on man.🤣🤣🤣 Hold up? People think Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley is coming during the Royal Rumble? Come on man.🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/cLGo6c9uvz

Ever since reports started swirling that WWE is planning a 'forbidden door' entrant for the men's Royal Rumble match this year, fans have been speculating about AEW names like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho potentially entering the bout.

But Dave Meltzer seems to have shut down these presumptions while speaking on F4WOnline. The wrestling journalist noted that there would be no 'AEW involvement' in the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event.

We hope this rumor isn't true because WWE will be missing out on an opportunity to grab more eyeballs on their product by not inviting stars from All Elite Wrestling.

Understandably, Vince McMahon and Tony Khan appear to have embarked on a wrestling war. But someone like Jericho, who isn't on bad terms with the WWE Chairman, would be more than welcome for a cameo appearance at the Royal Rumble. The entire angle could turn out to be beneficial for both parties.

#4 Hopefully true: Vince McMahon doesn't want Finn Balor to sign with Tony Khan's promotion in the future

Vince McMahon may not be 'invested' in Finn Balor, but that doesn't mean the WWE Chairman is willing to let the inaugural Universal Champion potentially sign with All Elite Wrestling.

These reports come on the heels of an internal belief that Mr. McMahon no longer sees Balor as a box office attraction. However, the management is aware that 'AEW would bend over backwards' to lure The Prince away from WWE once his current deal expires.

We hope this is true because Balor can easily get lost in the shuffle if he decides to jump ship over to All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan has already established a stacked roster and doesn't need another big addition, even if it is someone of Finn Balor's caliber.

Balor may not be getting a big push right now, but he is someone the company can get behind at any given point of time.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John