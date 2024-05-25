4 AEW stars who could be booked better in WWE

AEW started five years ago in 2019, in an attempt to create an alternative to WWE. The global sports entertainment juggernaut has been ruling the pro wrestling business for decades, kicking everyone in their way as a viable option.

With the Tony Khan-led promotion in existence, athletes have a choice of which mainstream wrestling company an individual has to go in. Also, many top independent stars, who couldn't make their way to WWE, can go to AEW to try and get the spotlight.

Since the Jacksonville-based promotion's inception, many stars who didn't shine in WWE switched to AEW. However, the company's bloated roster has become an issue and a recent report suggests many stars are frustrated due to a lack of exposure. Also, WWE under Triple H's regime has been praised by many. So there is a slight possibility of many stars from the Tony Khan-led promotion desiring a move or return to WWE.

Let's take a look at some of the AEW stars who could be booked better in WWE.

#4. Kris Statlander

The former TBS Champion is known for her superior in-ring skills and is filled with charisma. She is currently seen with Willow Nightingale and accompanies her to the ring and interviews. She wrestled her last televised singles match back in March 2024 on Dynamite against Aaron Rourke.

The 28-year-old star could do wonders in the Stamford-based promotion. Her strong personality could work perfectly in WWE's environment. Also, the WWE Women's Champion recently compared Kris Statlander to Rhea Ripley and showed interest in facing her.

#3. Wardlow

Mr. Mayhem was presented as a giant monster during his initial run in the promotion. However, the powerhouse got lost in the shuffle, despite getting over as a babyface in 2022 and 2023. He is currently aligned with the Undisputed Kingdom and wrestled his last match in March against Samoa Joe.

The former TNT Champion has every quality a WWE Superstar needs. He cuts a decent promo and has a monstrous physique. Recently, Wardlow seemingly aired his frustration on how over he was with the crowd years ago.

#2. HOOK

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil has achieved a lot of success in a short amount of time. Initially, he was booked as an unstoppable submission machine. Right now, he is feuding with Chris Jericho and even lost the FTW Championship at the Dynasty Pay-Per-View.

Last month, the 25-year-old star talked about exploring other options when his deal expires, meaning he could leave AEW after his contract expires. A young and dynamic star like HOOK could be a great addition to WWE's NXT brand.

#1. AEW's "Absolute" Ricky Starks

The Absolute star has been widely praised by fans and critics due to his unmatched charisma. Since his debut, Starks has been underutilized in AEW, despite being a fan favorite among the audience. He is also known for his top-notch promos. Ricky Starks wrestled in March and hasn't been featured on TV since then.

The Stroke Daddy recently revealed that he hasn't been injured and still isn't being featured on the show. His character would be a perfect fit for the global sports entertainment juggernaut. It will be interesting to see Ricky Starks join WWE in the future.

Do you agree with our list? Let us know by clicking the discuss button below.

