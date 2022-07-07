4 AEW stars who could win WWE titles one day

Wrestling fans are privileged today. Unlike anything we have seen in decades, we are witnessing a level of premier entertainment. AEW is surging and showing no signs of letting up. On the heels of arguably one of the greatest pay-per-view events in its young history in "Forbidden Door," the promotion is sitting pretty at the moment.

On the other side of the current wrestling wars, WWE is doing just fine, regardless of what any of the naysayers may want to believe. With a successful Money In The Bank event in the rearview, the company is steamrolling into SummerSlam with plenty of momentum.

One of the most notable things Tony Khan's promotion has done is acquire a ton of premier performers from around the world, including WWE. With that said, there comes a point where you start to wonder just how much room there is at the table. Is AEW overloading talent?

If that is the case, how many will one day make the jump to WWE? Today we look at 4 AEW stars who very well could one day hold one of WWE's titles.

#4 in our list of AEW stars who very well could one day hold one of WWE's titles - Darby Allin

Darby Allin has been a top breakout star!

If CM Punk, Jeff Hardy, and Mick Foley had an illegitimate love child... it would be Darby Allin.

Allin is a 29-year-old legend in the making and one of AEW's original signees. Since arriving at the promotion, Darby has been one of the most entertaining stars in the world. Having Sting in his corner has helped the young phenom hone his skills and become a true threat to everyone on the roster.

During his All-Elite run, Darby has had his share of epic moments in the ring. One of his most notable came at the 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view. Darby defeated Cody Rhodes to capture the AEW TNT Championship in an instant classic. The star's title reign of nearly 200 days proved that he was capable of being one of the anchors for the company, as well as a well-respected top-level champion.

Considering the amount of quality talent in the AEW locker room, one can only assume that the company will eventually have to start thinning the herd eventually. With that in mind, could Allin one day make the WWE leap? If so, he could easily be in line for a title shot of some kind.

#3 Sammy Guevara

The Spanish God Sammy Guevara

Coming in at the number 3 spot, we have another AEW original in Sammy Guevara. Sammy broke out primarily on the Lucha libre scene with AAA in Mexico and while he is a full-time AEW star, Guevara is still on the active AAA roster as well. He and his current lady and fellow AEW star Tay Conti recently captured the AAA Mixed Tag Championships.

Shortly after AEW's inception, The Spanish God joined Chris Jericho's Inner Circle faction. During his time with the group, Sammy quickly became a fan favorite. His very likable persona, combined with an outstanding in-ring presence, made Guevara a huge name on AEW's current roster.

There have been no rumors of Sammy's departure from AEW. But when it comes to the wild, wacky world of professional wrestling, you never say never.

#2 Wardlow

Wardlow has been on a rampage lately!

Very few AEW stars, if any, have made quite the impact that the massive star known as Wardlow has made. Since breaking the chain of bondage known as MJF, The War Dog has surged to the top of the roster and is currently one of the top-ranked stars.

Wardlow came up quietly in the greater Ohio independent scene. Despite never making it to any of the major independent promotions, he had the size, presence, and monstrous personality that commanded attention from the All Elite Wrestling powers-that-be.

The star is currently in line to challenge for the TNT Title. He is set to face Scorpio Sky, and all indicators point to him becoming the new champion. This could prove to be a catalyst for even bigger opportunities as he continues to ride this current wave of success.

There have been rumors that Wardlow may or may not be interested in leaving for WWE once his contract expires. However, Wardlow recently did a virtual autograph signing with the Facebook company K&S WrestleFest and during that signing, he was asked about those rumors to which he replied "I am thrilled where I'm at."

Wardlow is a top-level star in the making. If and when he ever makes a run with WWE, he could very well see a WWE Championship opportunity in his future.

#1 MJF

He's MJF and he's better than you.

No one in the entire wrestling world has been as controversial this year as Maxwell Jacob Friedman. I'm sure by now everyone has heard and seen the antics that the 26-year-old star has displayed as of late.

Unlike the others on this list, there have been plenty of rumors regarding MJF's displeasure with his current company and the corporate brass. While Tony Khan has remained tight-lipped regarding the controversy, MJF has made certain that his grievances are known to everyone.

There is an increasing likelihood that MJF will leave for WWE at some point. If that time does come, you can expect the company to shoot Friedman to the moon en route to a title opportunity.

MJF is very young, extremely gifted in the ring, and has vocal skills that have been compared to that of Rowdy Roddy Piper. He has plenty of fuel in his tank and he also has a wealth of knowledge that could very well help him rise to the top of any roster.

