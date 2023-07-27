4 AEW and WWE stars who appeared on television while expecting

WWE and AEW stars are known for their utmost professionalism. Regardless of the circumstance, wrestlers from both brands week after week appear to entertain fans around the world. This is one reason they receive a lot of love and respect from fans.

There have also been moments in WWE and AEW where female superstars have appeared on television while they were expecting. One of them also reportedly wrestled while pregnant. Such is the dedication of these superstars towards their job and entertaining the fans.

In this article, we will look at four AEW and WWE stars who appeared on television while they were pregnant:

#4. AEW star Tay Melo

Since signing with AEW in 2020, Tay Melo has been experiencing good things. From being involved in some great moments in AEW to finding love in the form of Sammy Guevara, Melo has a lot to be happy about. This happiness of the female superstar was multiplied last month.

During Sammy Guevara's entrance for the Four Pillars Title Match at Double or Nothing, Melo appeared with him, and the couple announced they were expecting a baby. While Guevara lost the match that night, this moment surely make up for it. Guevara and Melo are expecting the birth of a baby girl.

#3. Becky Lynch

Arguably one of the most popular female wrestlers of all time, Becky Lynch reportedly did the unthinkable. During an episode of Monday Night RAW on May 11th, 2020, Lynch announced that she was pregnant. However, this is not the unthinkable act she did.

In some reports that surfaced later, it was mentioned Becky Lynch performed at WrestleMania 36 while she was pregnant. As a matter of fact, she not only wrestled but also won the match against Shayna Baszler. Lynch eventually gave birth to a baby girl in December 2020.

#2. Maria Kanellis

On July 1st, 2019, Maria Kanellis, along with her husband, Mike Bennett, faced Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in Mixed Tag Team Match. Just when Rollins was dominating the proceedings, he tagged his partner Becky Lynch. That's when Maria Kanellis rushed ringside and grabbed a mic.

Before Lynch could attack her, Maria told the WWE Universe she was pregnant. While Maria and her husband went on to lose the match, she continued wrestling on TV.

Maria also became the first pregnant 24/7 Champion in WWE. On February 3rd, 2020, she gave birth to a baby boy.

#1. Maryse

The Miz and Maryse are one of WWE's most loved couples. The two share a great bond, and that is seen in their chemistry inside and outside the ring.

On an episode of Monday Night RAW on September 11th, 2017, during The Miz TV segment, the couple announced they were expecting a baby.

After making this announcement, The A-Lister took on Enzo Amore and lost the match. Later, Maryse accompanied The Miz for several months until she finally took a break. On March 27th, 2018, Maryse gave birth to a baby girl named Monroe Sky Mizanin.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here