4 Current AEW stars who recently got engaged

AEW has a roster of exciting young athletes, some of whom are just getting their start in their wrestling careers. If you have a locker room featuring some of the most attractive and chiseled men and women on the planet, it's no surprise when sparks fly.

Wrestling couples are a common occurrence throughout the pro wrestling industry and AEW is no different. We've seen a number of AEW wrestlers announce their engagement on social media recently. Some to their colleagues, some to wrestlers from other promotions, and in one instance, somebody outside the business. Here are 4 current stars who recently got engaged.

#5. Big Bill and AEW interviewer Lexi Nair

Combat Wrestling Union @CombatWU AEW backstage correspondent Lexy Nair has announced that she & 'Big Bill' W. Morrissey are officially engaged!



Former WWE Superstar Big Bill made his All Elite Wrestling debut barely a year ago on the May 4, 2022, episode of Dynamite. He would later sign full-time with Tony Khan's promotion in August and has been a member of the heel faction The Firm ever since.

But even before the former Big Cass joined the company, he was already in a relationship with backstage interviewer Lexy Nair. Nair also happens to be the stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

The blonde beauty started her All Elite Wrestling career back in 2020 and has been a fixture for the backstage team ever since. The two lovebirds recently announced their engagement with Nair, confirming the happy news on Twitter:

"Mr. & Mrs. Morrissey coming soon," wrote Lexy Nair.

It would be interesting to see Lexy Nair interview Big Bill on television on a future episode of Dynamite following their announcement.

#4. House of Black's Julia Hart and The Factory's Lee Johnson

House of Black member Julia Hart is all grown up. She made her All Elite Wrestling debut as a precocious 19-year-old as the cheerleading valet of the Varsity Blonds, Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

In the 2 years she has been with the company, she has undergone quite a character change. From a sweet innocent babyface, she was brainwashed by Malakai Black and would eventually pledge her allegiance to his ominous group.

What is not common knowledge, however, is that she has been dating fellow roster member and The Factory standout, Lee Johnson. On a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Julia Hart broke character to announce that she is now engaged to the 25-year-old:

"We are engaged. It sounds weird saying boyfriend. He’s my fiance. Nobody really knows that, but we also don’t care. We also didn’t make a huge post about it. He’s the best. I couldn’t ask for anyone better. He’s my dream man. He has everything I can ask for in a guy. He’s great,” said Hart. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Given that they're in separate factions and storylines, it's unlikely that both young wrestlers will be together on-screen for now. But it will be interesting to see how their careers progress in the future.

#2. Leila Gray said yes to OVW wrestler

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Leila Grey got engaged in the ring at the OVW show in Nashville tonight Leila Grey got engaged in the ring at the OVW show in Nashville tonight https://t.co/LInlNxXtRA

AEW star Leila Gray is best known for being part of TBS Champion Jade Cargill's Baddie section. However, she also actively wrestles on the independent circuit and is the current OVW Women's Champion.

She recently made news when her boyfriend and current OVW Rush Champion 'Certified' Luke Kurtis proposed to her in the middle of the ring after an Ohio Valley Wrestling event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Taking to Twitter, Leila Grey confirmed that she is engaged to Luke Kurtis and added that a "long sentimental post" is coming soon:

"And just like that… I’m a FIANCÉ!!!!! I love you so much @The_LukeKurtis. Long sentimental post coming soon," tweeted Grey.

Before entering the professional wrestling business, AEW star Leila Grey and OVW wrestler 'Certified' Luke Kurtis first met and dated for a few years before Kurtis popped the question last year. The current AEW star later posted a few photos of the proposal on her Instagram, stating that the moment felt like a dream.

#1. AEW World Champion MJF got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum

The biggest shocker is the fact that the current AEW World Champion and uber slimeball MJF is an engaged man. After dating for about two years, Salt of the Earth and his longtime girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum announced their engagement in September 2022.

The AEW star announced the news on social media, posting a photo of himself with his new fiancée, captioning it, "Hbd to my fiancé or whatever." Rosenblum also posted a few photos of MJF's proposal on her Instagram account:

"I said yes :) …and yes, I forced him to smile for pics (after he told me im the luckiest girl in the world)," she captioned the pictures.

While Naomi is not a pro wrestler, she is a talented artist who graduated from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Rosenblum loves to showcase her incredible artwork on social media. She also rarely shies away from trolling her world champion fiancé. It looks like they are a match made in heaven.

