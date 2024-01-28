AEW had a presence at WWE Royal Rumble 2024... well, sort of.

A number of former All Elite wrestlers appeared in the ring for the titular matches, with one being her in-ring debut in Stamford-based promotion, while others are making their return to the sports entertainment giants,

Let's take a look at which wrestlers previously worked for Tony Khan and who is now blazing a new trail in WWE.

#4. Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill makes her in-ring WWE debut

Jade Cargill first signed with WWE back in September 2023, first reporting at the Performance Center before a couple of television appearances in NXT and the main roster. The former TBS Champion came in with a lot of buzz, thanks to her previous run in AEW.

However, the 31-year-old would lay low for the next couple of months. It was clear that despite her success in Tony Khan's promotion, management felt that she needed time to get up-to-speed with WWE's style. It's also understandable, given her relative inexperience in the business.

Cargill finally made her highly anticipated WWE in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble. She lived up to the hype with an impressive performance, dominating Nia Jax and throwing her out single-handedly.

There was also an electric moment where she came face to face with Bianca Belair in what could potentially be a WrestleMania match. Cargill made it all the way to the final three before eventually being thrown out by Liv Morgan.

#3. Former AEW star Andrade El Idolo enters the Men's Royal Rumble

Former AEW star Andrade was last seen taking a loss to Miro at the World's End pay-per-view back in December 2023.

In his three years in the company, it can be argued that El Idolo wasn't used to his full potential. Regularly stuck in the mid-card, the Mexican star didn't even win a championship during his tenure.

It wasn't a surprise then that he would return to WWE in the Men's Royal Rumble match. With his wife, Charlotte Flair, in the same company and Triple H a known supporter, the former NXT Champion is primed to have a more significant run with the Stamford-based organization.

#2. Former AEW World Champion CM Punk makes his WWE premium live event return

CM Punk shocked the world when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, nearly 10 years after leaving the company.

This comes after a tumultuous spell with AEW. Despite becoming a two-time AEW World Champion, he was embroiled in a number of controversies, the last taking place at All In in Wembley Stadium, which caused the Second City Saint to be fired by Tony Khan in September 2023.

Punk was the 27th entrant in the Rumble match, but it wasn't meant to be as he was eliminated by another former All Elite Wrestling star, Cody Rhodes.

In spite of the setback, there is still hope that the Straight Edge Superstar will eventually challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Cody Rhodes becomes back-to-back Royal Rumble winner

Cody Rhodes became the first man in a quarter of a century to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches. The former All Elite Wrestling EVP seemingly paid tribute to his former colleagues, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, with a 'Too Sweet' hand gesture before pointing at the WrestleMania 40 logo.

The American Nightmare left the Jacksonville-based company in early 2022 and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes now once again has a chance to finish the story and challenge Roman Reigns again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Show of Shows.

All Elite Wrestling's former top star is now poised to become THE guy in WWE.

