4 Former WWE stars who could make blockbuster AEW debuts at All Out 2025

AEW has been a thorn in WWE's side ever since its establishment in 2019. This is mainly because, before the Tony Khan-led promotion existed, wrestlers could only take their talents to the Stamford-based promotion, enabling WWE to maintain the upper hand in managing its workforce.

The Jacksonville-based promotion provided a new platform for talents who were either unimpressed with or had grown tired of the promotion's handling of them. Over the years, there has been a lot of talent shifting between AEW and WWE, and with All Elite Wrestling's upcoming pay-per-view, All Out, approaching, we can expect some more former WWE stars to show up in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

That said, let's take a look at four ex-WWE stars who could make blockbuster debuts at All Out.

#4. Karrion Kross and #3. Scarlett could debut at AEW All Out

Karrion Kross and Scarlett left WWE on August 10, 2025, following the expiration of their contracts. According to Kross, the couple was supposed to re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion, but WWE rescinded the offer at the last minute. Since then, The Herald of Doomsday and his wife have made an appearance in GCW.

Although the couple is interested in returning to WWE if they are offered a contract, pro wrestling is a dynamic industry, and one cannot rule out Kross and Scarlett shocking the world by signing with AEW.

The couple could make their blockbuster debuts as early as All Out. They could team up with a heel faction like The Death Riders or be introduced by The Young Bucks as part of a newly re-formed Elite.

#2. Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler was released by WWE in May earlier this year. Although The Queen of Spades established herself as a dangerous competitor, the Stamford-based promotion still decided to let her go. Baszler is currently a free agent, and her 90-day non-compete clause following her release recently expired.

This means that the former NXT Women's Champion can now sign for a new promotion, and that company could be AEW. In a recent interview, Baszler spoke about a potential move to All Elite Wrestling, saying that she has many friends at the Jacksonville-based organization.

Tony Khan could pull the trigger on Baszler and book her debut for All Out. The Queen of Spades could team up with a prominent name like Mercedes Mone to help The CEO with her match at the pay-per-view.

WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TV Shayna Baszler on a potential move to AEW: "Obviously it's not a secret I'm really good friends with Marina, I have a lot of friends there, so there's been some discussion on what the future could hold."

#1. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion. At one point, he was a main event player in the sports entertainment juggernaut. So, when the promotion decided to part ways with The Monster Among Men in May 2025, it came as a shock to the wrestling world.

Ever since his release, speculations about him joining AEW have been running wild, but it hasn't happened yet. Now, with All Out looming, it presents a perfect opportunity for Tony Khan to make Braun Strowman All Elite. Brawlers and technical wrestlers dominate the Jacksonville-based promotion, so adding a powerhouse like Strowman to the mix could add a fresh layer to AEW.

RFW @PatricksRFW Braun Strowman would probably be a good fit to go to AEW

Moreover, a blockbuster debut at All Out could give The Monster Among Men the perfect boost. Khan could book him as the new ally to Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. Many villainous groups tend to have a big guy in their ranks, and Strowman could fulfill that role for The Death Riders.

