4 Mistakes AEW made on the Dynamite after All In

AEW made a successful return to London, United Kingdom, this past Sunday with the 2024 iteration of All In. The blockbuster pay-per-view witnessed world-class matches, unexpected returns, exciting debuts, and several unforgettable moments, including multiple championships changing hands.

AEW programming came back to US soil as it aired the August 28, 2024, episode of Dynamite from Champaign, Illinois. The episode dealt with the aftermath of All In and continued to pave the road for its upcoming event, All Out 2024, set to emanate next month from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Despite packing the show with excellent matches, memorable segments, and one shocking return, Tony Khan has arguably made a few questionable decisions in his booking of the episode.

Trending

As such, let us examine four mistakes AEW made on the Dynamite after All In 2024.

#4. Hook still caught in the Chris Jericho vortex

The storyline rivalry between Hook and Chris Jericho had been brewing for several months leading into their FTW Championship bout at AEW All In 2024. After The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil reclaimed his title from The Learning Tree at Wembley Stadium, it was expected that the 25-year-old up-and-comer would be finished with Jericho for the time being.

Disappointingly, this week's Dynamite proved otherwise, as it staged an eight-person tag team match in which Hook teamed up with Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Mark Briscoe of The Conglomeration against Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and Roderick Strong. The New York native tapped out Strong for the win, although The Messiah of The Backbreaker teased going after the FTW Championship by posing with it after The Kingdom assaulted Hook.

Expand Tweet

Whether this means the latter is now free from the so-called "Jericho Vortex" remains to be seen.

#3. Mercedes Mone celebrating her AEW All In 2024 victory on Dynamite backstage

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, overcame one of her biggest in-ring challenges yet when she defeated Britt Baker to retain her TBS Championship at All In 2024. Although fans may have expected that The CEO would celebrate her massive victory over the D.M.D. inside the ring, Mone was instead featured on Dynamite in a backstage segment that also featured Kamille, Private Party, and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Expand Tweet

While the segment itself may have been entertaining, it failed to hint at a clear direction for Mercedes en route to All Out 2024. The event will be held on September 7, which does not leave much time to properly build up a TBS Championship program for a match at the pay-per-view. Mone's appearance on Dynamite arguably ought to have planted the seeds for her next feud in AEW, ideally in front of the crowd.

#2. AEW World Tag Team Champions were nowhere to be seen

The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed and FTR at All In 2024. This would be only the second time Matthew and Nicholas Jackson defended the belts since winning them at the Dynasty Pay-Per-View in April 2024. While there can be no doubt regarding the credibility of the EVPs as champions, their lack of title defenses and involvement in the larger storyline feud between The Elite and All Elite Wrestling has, it can be argued, resulted in the tag team championship picture being somewhat overlooked and underutilized.

The Young Bucks did not appear on the August 28, 2024, episode of Dynamite, but the Grizzled Young Veterans did, asserting their mission statement following their All In appearance.

Expand Tweet

While the Tony Khan-led promotion has an indubitably strong and promising tag team division, the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions not being featured in any capacity on the promotion's flagship show on the heels of a blockbuster pay-per-view may not have been an ideal booking choice.

#1. Jack Perry emerging as Bryan Danielson's next challenger

The wrestling world was united in celebrating Bryan Danielson's victory over Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In 2024. Fans were overjoyed even further when The American Dragon revealed on Dynamite that his in-ring career will continue as long as he possesses the title, given his own recent remarks regarding his health.

In a surprising move, the star stepping up to Danielson's challenge to face him next, most likely at All Out 2024, turned out to be Jack Perry. The Scapegoat vowed to retire the Blackpool Combat Club member and laid him out in a blindsiding assault. While Perry does qualify as a valid contender for the AEW World Championship, having defeated 2024 Royal Rampage winner Darby Allin at All In to retain his TNT Championship, the former Jungle Boy was arguably not the best pick to be Bryan's next challenger. Given that the latter may not have a lot of time left in the squared circle, and that Christian Cage earned a shot at the AEW World Title by winning the Casino Gauntlet Match at Wembley Stadium this past Sunday.

It remains to be seen how AEW addresses the aforementioned creative decisions on the road to All Out 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback