4 reasons why FTR breaking up is good for AEW

FTR is one of the most decorated duos in the AEW tag team division. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have insane chemistry as a unit, which has allowed them to dominate their competition for years.

However, the duo could be headed toward a split in the near future. Tensions have risen between Wheeler and Harwood ever since the latter walked out on Cope after his recent Street Fight against Jon Moxley.

Dax The Axe believes that the Rated-R Superstar's quest for the AEW World Title has kept FTR away from getting their hands on the AEW World Tag Team Championship. However, Cash Wheeler does not agree with his best friend's perspective.

In the latest episode of Collision, Dax lost his match against Wheeler Yuta. The 40-year-old star was agitated with the defeat, prompting him to go after the referee. As the security tried to get the veteran under control, Cash Wheeler came out, only to be accidentally shoved by his tag team partner.

The erstwhile Dash Wilder was infuriated at his ally, causing him to walk out on Dax The Axe. If recent signs are to go by, FTR may only have a few days left as a united duo.

In this article, let's look at four reasons why FTR's breakup might be good for AEW.

#4. Paves the way for new tag teams to make their mark

The AEW tag team division has majorly revolved around a handful of tag teams. The lack of credible duos has certainly affected the quality of the division.

The Young Bucks and FTR have been dominating the tag team scene in All Elite Wrestling for years. WWE had a similar problem for a while, where tag team wrestling was defined by only The Usos and The New Day for a considerable time.

Even somewhat established duos like Private Party and the Hounds of Hell have limited opportunities due to the presence of FTR and The Bucks. If Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler decide to go their separate ways, it would enable other tag teams to reach the top.

The absence of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson has been a blessing in disguise, as it has helped teams like The Hurt Syndicate and The Outrunners to get over with the audience. If FTR splits, the division will be stronger.

The dynamic duo has been signed to AEW for five years and has won the World Tag Team Title twice. Having been the face of the division for a long time, it would not be a bad idea if the duo parted ways and allowed other tag teams to take charge.

#3. Dax and Cash could reinvent their characters in AEW

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have mastered the art of performing as a tag team. However, the duo is equally capable as single performers.

The two partners had an excellent singles match in the 2022 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier. It was a high-quality contest where both stars showed what they could achieve as solo performers.

AEW desperately needs reliable talents in the singles division who can pull the crowd with their great in-ring work and promo ability. Over the years, Dax and Cash have shown that they have quite different personalities, and they could thrive on their own if given a chance.

A potential split between the two stars could work wonders for their respective careers. It would allow the duo to come up with new gimmicks and go on their separate journeys.

There is not much left for FTR to accomplish as a tag team unit. Tony Khan could give a new direction to the former AEW World Tag Team Champions by having them enter the singles division with new personas.

#2. Allows Harwood and Wheeler to make their mark on separate shows

AEW does not officially endorse a brand split. However, the FTR duo could end up on separate shows if they decide to end their long-standing partnership.

While Dax Harwood could begin his singles run on Dynamite, Cash Wheeler could become a Collision-exclusive superstar. It would be a great way to boost the star power on both shows.

It would also enable Tony Khan to individually build up both stars and turn them into future main-event talents. Being on separate shows would allow Dax and Cash to try new things with their personas without constantly being compared with one another.

The duo could go on a winning streak on their respective shows, proving their mettle as solo competitors. If the two allies manage to get their individual acts over with the audience, it could lead them to any of the three mid-card championships.

#1. FTR could follow in The Usos' footsteps

The idea of FTR potentially breaking up seems quite bizarre. However, it could be a risk that pays off well for the Tony Khan-led company.

Not many wrestling fans had expected The Usos to have singles runs in WWE either. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler could go down the same paths as their Samoan rivals.

Jimmy and Jey Uso parted ways in 2023, and it ended up being one of the best decisions of their careers. While Big Jim became a popular mid-card act on SmackDown, Jey Uso defied all expectations and became one of WWE's biggest megastars.

Harwood and Wheeler could take a similar route by carving out their individual legacies on separate shows. Either of the FTR members could go on to become a cornerstone of AEW programming in the future.

The upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Tournament would be the perfect place for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to test the waters with their singles runs. It would be a massive win for Tony Khan as a booker if either of the two men goes on to create the same impact as Jey Uso did for WWE.

